December 7, 2021
Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

NFC South opponents will clash in NFL Week 14 action when the Carolina Panthers (5-7) battle the Atlanta Falcons (5-7).

Odds for Panthers vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • Carolina has combined with its opponents to put up more than 42.5 points in five of 12 games this season.
  • Atlanta's games have gone over 42.5 points in seven of 12 chances this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 4.8 points higher than the combined 37.7 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 48.8 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 6.3 more than the 42.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Panthers games this season is 44.4, 1.9 points more than Sunday's total of 42.5.
  • The 42.5-point over/under for this game is 5.5 points below the 48.0 points per game average total in Falcons games this season.
  • Against the spread, Carolina is 5-7-0 this season.
  • The Panthers have been favored by 3 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Carolina's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Panthers score 19.7 points per game, 8.0 fewer than the Falcons surrender per outing (27.7).
  • Carolina is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.7 points.
  • The Panthers collect 308.7 yards per game, 58.4 fewer yards than the 367.1 the Falcons allow per outing.
  • When Carolina picks up over 367.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Panthers have turned the ball over eight more times (20 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (12) this season.
  • Atlanta has four wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
  • This year, the Falcons have just one against the spread win in five games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
  • Atlanta's games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
  • The Falcons score 3.1 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Panthers allow (21.1).
  • When Atlanta puts up more than 21.1 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Falcons average 316.3 yards per game, 25.4 more yards than the 290.9 the Panthers allow.
  • When Atlanta picks up over 290.9 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • This season the Falcons have turned the ball over 19 times, five more than the Panthers' takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

  • Carolina has two wins against the spread, and is 2-4 overall, at home this year.
  • The Panthers have one win ATS (1-1) as 3-point favorites or more at home.
  • Carolina has hit the over twice in six home games this year.
  • Panthers home games this season average 44.3 total points, 1.8 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).
  • Away from home, Atlanta is 3-3 against the spread, and 4-2 overall.
  • In three of six road games this season, Atlanta has hit the over.
  • The average point total in Falcons away games this season is 48.4 points, 5.9 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

