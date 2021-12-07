NFC South opponents will clash in NFL Week 14 action when the Carolina Panthers (5-7) battle the Atlanta Falcons (5-7).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Panthers vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

Carolina has combined with its opponents to put up more than 42.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

Atlanta's games have gone over 42.5 points in seven of 12 chances this season.

Sunday's over/under is 4.8 points higher than the combined 37.7 PPG average of the two teams.

The 48.8 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 6.3 more than the 42.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 44.4, 1.9 points more than Sunday's total of 42.5.

The 42.5-point over/under for this game is 5.5 points below the 48.0 points per game average total in Falcons games this season.

Panthers stats and trends

Against the spread, Carolina is 5-7-0 this season.

The Panthers have been favored by 3 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Carolina's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Panthers score 19.7 points per game, 8.0 fewer than the Falcons surrender per outing (27.7).

Carolina is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.7 points.

The Panthers collect 308.7 yards per game, 58.4 fewer yards than the 367.1 the Falcons allow per outing.

When Carolina picks up over 367.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over eight more times (20 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Carolina's matchup with the Falcons.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has four wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

This year, the Falcons have just one against the spread win in five games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Atlanta's games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Falcons score 3.1 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Panthers allow (21.1).

When Atlanta puts up more than 21.1 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Falcons average 316.3 yards per game, 25.4 more yards than the 290.9 the Panthers allow.

When Atlanta picks up over 290.9 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

This season the Falcons have turned the ball over 19 times, five more than the Panthers' takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

Carolina has two wins against the spread, and is 2-4 overall, at home this year.

The Panthers have one win ATS (1-1) as 3-point favorites or more at home.

Carolina has hit the over twice in six home games this year.

Panthers home games this season average 44.3 total points, 1.8 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

Away from home, Atlanta is 3-3 against the spread, and 4-2 overall.

In three of six road games this season, Atlanta has hit the over.

The average point total in Falcons away games this season is 48.4 points, 5.9 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.