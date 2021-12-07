Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

It'll be the Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) against the San Francisco 49ers (6-6) in NFL Week 14 action.

Odds for Bengals vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

  • Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in six of 12 games this season.
  • San Francisco has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in eight of 12 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 52.9 points per game, 5.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 2.0 points greater than the 45.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Bengals and their opponents score an average of 46.5 points per game, 1.0 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the 49ers have averaged a total of 47.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • In Cincinnati's 12 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Bengals have an against the spread record of 3-4 in their seven games as a favorite of 1 point or more so far this season.
  • Cincinnati has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Bengals rack up 27.6 points per game, 4.4 more than the 49ers give up per matchup (23.2).
  • Cincinnati is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.2 points.
  • The Bengals average 355.6 yards per game, 36.2 more yards than the 319.4 the 49ers allow per outing.
  • When Cincinnati totals more than 319.4 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over five more times (19 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (14) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cincinnati's matchup with the 49ers.
  • San Francisco is 5-7-0 against the spread this season.
  • The 49ers have been underdogs by 1 point or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
  • San Francisco's games this year have gone over the point total in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The 49ers average 3.0 more points per game (25.3) than the Bengals allow (22.3).
  • San Francisco is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team notches more than 22.3 points.
  • The 49ers collect only 15.7 more yards per game (365.1) than the Bengals give up (349.4).
  • San Francisco is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up over 349.4 yards.
  • The 49ers have turned the ball over one more time (18 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (17) this season.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Cincinnati has two wins against the spread and is 3-3 overall.
  • The Bengals have one win ATS (1-3) as 1-point favorites or more at home.
  • This year, Cincinnati has hit the over in four of six games at home.
  • Bengals home games this season average 47.5 total points, the same as this outing's over/under.
  • This season on the road, San Francisco is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • This year the 49ers are 3-2 ATS as 1-point underdogs or more away from home.
  • This season, in three of six road games San Francisco has hit the over.
  • The average total in 49ers away games this season is 45.6 points, 1.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).

