It'll be the Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) against the San Francisco 49ers (6-6) in NFL Week 14 action.

Odds for Bengals vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in six of 12 games this season.

San Francisco has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in eight of 12 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 52.9 points per game, 5.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 2.0 points greater than the 45.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Bengals and their opponents score an average of 46.5 points per game, 1.0 fewer than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the 49ers have averaged a total of 47.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Bengals stats and trends

In Cincinnati's 12 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Bengals have an against the spread record of 3-4 in their seven games as a favorite of 1 point or more so far this season.

Cincinnati has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Bengals rack up 27.6 points per game, 4.4 more than the 49ers give up per matchup (23.2).

Cincinnati is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.2 points.

The Bengals average 355.6 yards per game, 36.2 more yards than the 319.4 the 49ers allow per outing.

When Cincinnati totals more than 319.4 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over five more times (19 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (14) this season.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco is 5-7-0 against the spread this season.

The 49ers have been underdogs by 1 point or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

San Francisco's games this year have gone over the point total in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).

The 49ers average 3.0 more points per game (25.3) than the Bengals allow (22.3).

San Francisco is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team notches more than 22.3 points.

The 49ers collect only 15.7 more yards per game (365.1) than the Bengals give up (349.4).

San Francisco is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up over 349.4 yards.

The 49ers have turned the ball over one more time (18 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (17) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Cincinnati has two wins against the spread and is 3-3 overall.

The Bengals have one win ATS (1-3) as 1-point favorites or more at home.

This year, Cincinnati has hit the over in four of six games at home.

Bengals home games this season average 47.5 total points, the same as this outing's over/under.

This season on the road, San Francisco is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year the 49ers are 3-2 ATS as 1-point underdogs or more away from home.

This season, in three of six road games San Francisco has hit the over.

The average total in 49ers away games this season is 45.6 points, 1.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).

