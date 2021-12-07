Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Cleveland Browns (6-6) and Baltimore Ravens (8-4) will face each other in a Week 14 NFL clash of AFC North opponents.

Odds for Browns vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

  • Cleveland and its opponents have combined to score more than 42 points in six of 13 games this season.
  • So far this season, 35.7% of Baltimore's games (5/14) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 42.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.7, is 2.7 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 2.0 points fewer than the 44 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • Browns games this season feature an average total of 46.7 points, a number 4.7 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Ravens have averaged a total of 47.6 points, 5.6 more than the set total in this contest.
  • In Cleveland's 12 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Browns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in five chances).
  • Cleveland's games this year have gone over the point total in 46.2% of its opportunities (six times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • The Browns rack up 21.2 points per game, comparable to the 21.7 per contest the Ravens surrender.
  • Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.7 points.
  • The Browns average just 2.6 fewer yards per game (354.1), than the Ravens give up per matchup (356.7).
  • When Cleveland totals more than 356.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Browns have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (10).
  • Baltimore has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Ravens covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.
  • Baltimore's games this year have hit the over in 35.7% of its opportunities (five times in 14 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Ravens put up just 1.2 more points per game (23.5) than the Browns allow (22.3).
  • Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.3 points.
  • The Ravens collect 72.3 more yards per game (387.9) than the Browns allow (315.6).
  • Baltimore is 3-7 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team picks up over 315.6 yards.
  • The Ravens have turned the ball over 18 times this season, four more turnovers than the Browns have forced (14).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Cleveland has two wins against the spread and is 4-2 overall.
  • At home, the Browns have one win ATS (1-4) as 2.5-point favorites or greater.
  • Cleveland has gone over the total twice in six home games this season.
  • This season, Browns home games average 44.6 points, 2.6 more than this outing's over/under (42).
  • Baltimore has two wins against the spread, and is 3-4 overall, away from home.
  • The Ravens are winless ATS (0-5) as 2.5-point underdogs or more on the road.
  • Baltimore has gone over the total once in seven road games this season.
  • Ravens away games this season average 45.9 total points, 3.9 more than this outing's over/under (42).

Powered by Data Skrive.