The Cleveland Browns (6-6) and Baltimore Ravens (8-4) will face each other in a Week 14 NFL clash of AFC North opponents.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Browns vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to score more than 42 points in six of 13 games this season.

So far this season, 35.7% of Baltimore's games (5/14) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 42.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.7, is 2.7 points above Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 2.0 points fewer than the 44 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

Browns games this season feature an average total of 46.7 points, a number 4.7 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Ravens have averaged a total of 47.6 points, 5.6 more than the set total in this contest.

Browns stats and trends

In Cleveland's 12 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Browns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in five chances).

Cleveland's games this year have gone over the point total in 46.2% of its opportunities (six times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Browns rack up 21.2 points per game, comparable to the 21.7 per contest the Ravens surrender.

Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.7 points.

The Browns average just 2.6 fewer yards per game (354.1), than the Ravens give up per matchup (356.7).

When Cleveland totals more than 356.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Browns have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (10).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cleveland's matchup with the Ravens.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Ravens covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Baltimore's games this year have hit the over in 35.7% of its opportunities (five times in 14 games with a set point total).

This season the Ravens put up just 1.2 more points per game (23.5) than the Browns allow (22.3).

Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.3 points.

The Ravens collect 72.3 more yards per game (387.9) than the Browns allow (315.6).

Baltimore is 3-7 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team picks up over 315.6 yards.

The Ravens have turned the ball over 18 times this season, four more turnovers than the Browns have forced (14).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Cleveland has two wins against the spread and is 4-2 overall.

At home, the Browns have one win ATS (1-4) as 2.5-point favorites or greater.

Cleveland has gone over the total twice in six home games this season.

This season, Browns home games average 44.6 points, 2.6 more than this outing's over/under (42).

Baltimore has two wins against the spread, and is 3-4 overall, away from home.

The Ravens are winless ATS (0-5) as 2.5-point underdogs or more on the road.

Baltimore has gone over the total once in seven road games this season.

Ravens away games this season average 45.9 total points, 3.9 more than this outing's over/under (42).

Powered by Data Skrive.