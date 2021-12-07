Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Washington Football Team (6-6) will try to prolong their four-game winning run against the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) in Week 14.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Washington

Over/under insights

  • Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in seven of 13 games this season.
  • So far this season, 33.3% of Washington's games (4/12) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 48.5.
  • Sunday's total is 1.4 points lower than the two team's combined 49.9 points per game average.
  • The 47.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.4 fewer than the 48.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 51.7 points, a number 3.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46.6 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 1.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Dallas has played 12 games, with nine wins against the spread.
  • The Cowboys are 4-3 ATS when favored by 4 points or more this season.
  • Dallas' games this year have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).
  • This year, the Cowboys score 4.6 more points per game (29.4) than the Football Team surrender (24.8).
  • Dallas is 7-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.8 points.
  • The Cowboys average 61.1 more yards per game (416.3) than the Football Team give up per outing (355.2).
  • When Dallas churns out over 355.2 yards, the team is 9-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
  • The Cowboys have turned the ball over 16 times this season, four more turnovers than the Football Team have forced (12).
  • Against the spread, Washington is 5-7-0 this season.
  • The Football Team have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 4 points or more (in five chances).
  • Washington has eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Football Team rack up just 1.8 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Cowboys give up (22.3).
  • When Washington records more than 22.3 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Football Team average 26.9 fewer yards per game (345.6) than the Cowboys allow per contest (372.5).
  • When Washington totals over 372.5 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Football Team have turned the ball over 17 times, six fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (23).

Home and road insights

  • Washington has two wins against the spread, and is 3-3 overall, at home this year.
  • The Football Team are winless ATS (0-1) as 4-point underdogs or more at home.
  • Washington has gone over the total twice in six home games this year.
  • Football Team home games this season average 47.0 total points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48.5).
  • Dallas is 4-2 overall, and 5-1 against the spread, on the road.
  • The Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4-point favorites or more on the road.
  • In six road games this season, Dallas has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Cowboys away games average 51.6 points, 3.1 more than this outing's over/under (48.5).

