The Washington Football Team (6-6) will try to prolong their four-game winning run against the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) in Week 14.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in seven of 13 games this season.

So far this season, 33.3% of Washington's games (4/12) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 48.5.

Sunday's total is 1.4 points lower than the two team's combined 49.9 points per game average.

The 47.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.4 fewer than the 48.5 over/under in this contest.

Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 51.7 points, a number 3.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.6 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 1.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas has played 12 games, with nine wins against the spread.

The Cowboys are 4-3 ATS when favored by 4 points or more this season.

Dallas' games this year have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).

This year, the Cowboys score 4.6 more points per game (29.4) than the Football Team surrender (24.8).

Dallas is 7-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.8 points.

The Cowboys average 61.1 more yards per game (416.3) than the Football Team give up per outing (355.2).

When Dallas churns out over 355.2 yards, the team is 9-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 16 times this season, four more turnovers than the Football Team have forced (12).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Dallas' matchup with Washington.

Washington stats and trends

Against the spread, Washington is 5-7-0 this season.

The Football Team have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 4 points or more (in five chances).

Washington has eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Football Team rack up just 1.8 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Cowboys give up (22.3).

When Washington records more than 22.3 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Football Team average 26.9 fewer yards per game (345.6) than the Cowboys allow per contest (372.5).

When Washington totals over 372.5 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Football Team have turned the ball over 17 times, six fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (23).

Home and road insights

Washington has two wins against the spread, and is 3-3 overall, at home this year.

The Football Team are winless ATS (0-1) as 4-point underdogs or more at home.

Washington has gone over the total twice in six home games this year.

Football Team home games this season average 47.0 total points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48.5).

Dallas is 4-2 overall, and 5-1 against the spread, on the road.

The Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4-point favorites or more on the road.

In six road games this season, Dallas has hit the over twice.

This season, Cowboys away games average 51.6 points, 3.1 more than this outing's over/under (48.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.