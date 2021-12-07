The Denver Broncos (6-6) and Detroit Lions (1-10-1) will face each other in Week 14 of the NFL season.

Odds for Broncos vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in four of 12 games this season.

Detroit has combined with its opponents to score more than 41.5 points in six of 13 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 36.7 points per game, 4.8 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 44.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.0 more than the 41.5 total in this contest.

The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 44.3 points per game in 2020, 2.8 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 46.1 points, 4.6 more than the set total in this contest.

Broncos stats and trends

In Denver's 12 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Broncos won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 8 points or more.

Denver's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of 12 opportunities (16.7%).

This year, the Broncos score 6.5 fewer points per game (19.8) than the Lions surrender (26.3).

When Denver puts up more than 26.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Broncos rack up 37.0 fewer yards per game (343.9) than the Lions give up per matchup (380.9).

Denver is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out more than 380.9 yards.

This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over 15 times, one more than the Lions' takeaways (14).

Lions stats and trends

Detroit is 9-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Lions have an against-the-spread record of 4-1 in their five games as an underdog of 8 points or more.

Detroit's games this season have hit the over four times in 13 opportunities (30.8%).

The Lions score 16.9 points per game, comparable to the 18.2 the Broncos give up.

Detroit is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it records more than 18.2 points.

The Lions rack up just 14.6 fewer yards per game (310.9) than the Broncos give up per matchup (325.5).

In games that Detroit piles up over 325.5 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

This year the Lions have turned the ball over 16 times, two more than the Broncos' takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Denver is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

At home, the Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 8-point favorites or more.

In six home games this year, Denver has hit the over once.

Broncos home games this season average 44.6 total points, 3.1 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

Detroit is 4-2 against the spread, and 0-5-1 overall, away from home.

In six away games this season, Detroit has hit the over once.

This season, Lions away games average 45.6 points, 4.1 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

