December 7, 2021
Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Denver Broncos (6-6) and Detroit Lions (1-10-1) will face each other in Week 14 of the NFL season.

Odds for Broncos vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in four of 12 games this season.
  • Detroit has combined with its opponents to score more than 41.5 points in six of 13 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 36.7 points per game, 4.8 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 44.5 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.0 more than the 41.5 total in this contest.
  • The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 44.3 points per game in 2020, 2.8 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 46.1 points, 4.6 more than the set total in this contest.
  • In Denver's 12 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Broncos won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 8 points or more.
  • Denver's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of 12 opportunities (16.7%).
  • This year, the Broncos score 6.5 fewer points per game (19.8) than the Lions surrender (26.3).
  • When Denver puts up more than 26.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Broncos rack up 37.0 fewer yards per game (343.9) than the Lions give up per matchup (380.9).
  • Denver is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out more than 380.9 yards.
  • This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over 15 times, one more than the Lions' takeaways (14).
  • Detroit is 9-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Lions have an against-the-spread record of 4-1 in their five games as an underdog of 8 points or more.
  • Detroit's games this season have hit the over four times in 13 opportunities (30.8%).
  • The Lions score 16.9 points per game, comparable to the 18.2 the Broncos give up.
  • Detroit is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it records more than 18.2 points.
  • The Lions rack up just 14.6 fewer yards per game (310.9) than the Broncos give up per matchup (325.5).
  • In games that Detroit piles up over 325.5 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
  • This year the Lions have turned the ball over 16 times, two more than the Broncos' takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Denver is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • At home, the Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 8-point favorites or more.
  • In six home games this year, Denver has hit the over once.
  • Broncos home games this season average 44.6 total points, 3.1 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).
  • Detroit is 4-2 against the spread, and 0-5-1 overall, away from home.
  • In six away games this season, Detroit has hit the over once.
  • This season, Lions away games average 45.6 points, 4.1 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

