December 7, 2021
Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

NFC North rivals will do battle in Week 14 of the NFL season when the Green Bay Packers (9-3) battle the Chicago Bears (4-8).

Odds for Packers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in seven of 12 games this season.
  • So far this season, 30.8% of Chicago's games (4/13) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 44.
  • Sunday's total is 3.6 points higher than the combined 40.4 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's total is 0.1 points lower than the 44.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • Packers games this season feature an average total of 48.3 points, a number 4.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 43.3 points, 0.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Green Bay is 10-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • Green Bay's games this year have hit the over on four of 12 set point totals (33.3%).
  • This year, the Packers put up just 0.3 fewer points per game (23.6) than the Bears give up (23.9).
  • When Green Bay scores more than 23.9 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
  • The Packers collect 27.1 more yards per game (355) than the Bears give up per matchup (327.9).
  • Green Bay is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team churns out more than 327.9 yards.
  • The Packers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Bears have 11 takeaways.
  • Against the spread, Chicago is 4-9-0 this year.
  • This year, the Bears are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 12 points or more.
  • Chicago's games this year have hit the over four times in 13 opportunities (30.8%).
  • This season the Bears average 3.4 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Packers give up (20.2).
  • Chicago is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.2 points.
  • The Bears collect 22.9 fewer yards per game (298.8) than the Packers give up (321.7).
  • When Chicago picks up more than 321.7 yards, the team is 2-6 against the spread and 2-5 overall.
  • This season the Bears have turned the ball over 19 times, while the Packers have forced 19 turnovers.

Home and road insights

  • Green Bay is unbeaten against the spread, and 5-0 overall, at home this year.
  • In five home games this year, Green Bay has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Packers home games average 47.9 points, 3.9 more than this contest's over/under (44).
  • Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 3-4 overall, in away games.
  • In seven road games this season, Chicago has gone over the total twice.
  • The average point total in Bears away games this season is 44.3 points, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under (44).

