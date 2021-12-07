NFC North rivals will do battle in Week 14 of the NFL season when the Green Bay Packers (9-3) battle the Chicago Bears (4-8).

Odds for Packers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 30.8% of Chicago's games (4/13) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 44.

Sunday's total is 3.6 points higher than the combined 40.4 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 0.1 points lower than the 44.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

Packers games this season feature an average total of 48.3 points, a number 4.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 43.3 points, 0.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay is 10-2-0 against the spread this season.

Green Bay's games this year have hit the over on four of 12 set point totals (33.3%).

This year, the Packers put up just 0.3 fewer points per game (23.6) than the Bears give up (23.9).

When Green Bay scores more than 23.9 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Packers collect 27.1 more yards per game (355) than the Bears give up per matchup (327.9).

Green Bay is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team churns out more than 327.9 yards.

The Packers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Bears have 11 takeaways.

Bears stats and trends

Against the spread, Chicago is 4-9-0 this year.

This year, the Bears are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 12 points or more.

Chicago's games this year have hit the over four times in 13 opportunities (30.8%).

This season the Bears average 3.4 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Packers give up (20.2).

Chicago is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.2 points.

The Bears collect 22.9 fewer yards per game (298.8) than the Packers give up (321.7).

When Chicago picks up more than 321.7 yards, the team is 2-6 against the spread and 2-5 overall.

This season the Bears have turned the ball over 19 times, while the Packers have forced 19 turnovers.

Home and road insights

Green Bay is unbeaten against the spread, and 5-0 overall, at home this year.

In five home games this year, Green Bay has hit the over twice.

This season, Packers home games average 47.9 points, 3.9 more than this contest's over/under (44).

Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 3-4 overall, in away games.

In seven road games this season, Chicago has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Bears away games this season is 44.3 points, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under (44).

