The Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) will try to extend their five-game winning run in a Week 14 clash with the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in six of 12 games this season.

In 53.8% of Las Vegas' games this season (7/13), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 48.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.1, is 0.4 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 47.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.9 fewer than the 48.5 over/under in this contest.

Chiefs games this season feature an average total of 53.4 points, a number 4.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 48.5 PPG average total in Raiders games this season is the same as this game's over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Chiefs are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.

Kansas City's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).

The Chiefs score just 0.7 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Raiders give up (26.0).

Kansas City is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 26.0 points.

The Chiefs collect 391.1 yards per game, 35.8 more yards than the 355.3 the Raiders give up per outing.

In games that Kansas City picks up over 355.3 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 23 times, 10 more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Kansas City's matchup with the Raiders.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

Las Vegas' games this season have gone over the point total six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).

The Raiders average 22.8 points per game, comparable to the 21.6 the Chiefs allow.

When Las Vegas scores more than 21.6 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Raiders collect 379.3 yards per game, just 11.6 more than the 367.7 the Chiefs give up.

When Las Vegas churns out over 367.7 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

This year the Raiders have 12 turnovers, six fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (18).

Home and road insights

Kansas City has covered the spread twice at home, and is 5-2 overall there, this year.

At home, as 9.5-point favorites or more, the Chiefs are winless ATS (0-1).

In seven home games this season, Kansas City has hit the over twice.

This season, Chiefs home games average 52.6 points, 4.1 more than this outing's over/under (48.5).

On the road, Las Vegas is 4-2 overall and 4-2 against the spread.

Las Vegas has gone over the total twice in six away games this year.

This season, Raiders away games average 48.2 points, 0.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.