December 7, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) will try to extend their five-game winning run in a Week 14 clash with the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in six of 12 games this season.
  • In 53.8% of Las Vegas' games this season (7/13), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 48.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.1, is 0.4 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 47.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.9 fewer than the 48.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Chiefs games this season feature an average total of 53.4 points, a number 4.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 48.5 PPG average total in Raiders games this season is the same as this game's over/under.
  • Kansas City has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Chiefs are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.
  • Kansas City's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).
  • The Chiefs score just 0.7 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Raiders give up (26.0).
  • Kansas City is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 26.0 points.
  • The Chiefs collect 391.1 yards per game, 35.8 more yards than the 355.3 the Raiders give up per outing.
  • In games that Kansas City picks up over 355.3 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 23 times, 10 more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).
  • Las Vegas has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • Las Vegas' games this season have gone over the point total six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).
  • The Raiders average 22.8 points per game, comparable to the 21.6 the Chiefs allow.
  • When Las Vegas scores more than 21.6 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Raiders collect 379.3 yards per game, just 11.6 more than the 367.7 the Chiefs give up.
  • When Las Vegas churns out over 367.7 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • This year the Raiders have 12 turnovers, six fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (18).

Home and road insights

  • Kansas City has covered the spread twice at home, and is 5-2 overall there, this year.
  • At home, as 9.5-point favorites or more, the Chiefs are winless ATS (0-1).
  • In seven home games this season, Kansas City has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Chiefs home games average 52.6 points, 4.1 more than this outing's over/under (48.5).
  • On the road, Las Vegas is 4-2 overall and 4-2 against the spread.
  • Las Vegas has gone over the total twice in six away games this year.
  • This season, Raiders away games average 48.2 points, 0.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).

