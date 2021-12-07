The Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) will clash with the New York Giants (4-8) in Week 14 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chargers vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 33.3% of New York's games (4/12) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.

The two teams combine to average 43.8 points per game, 0.7 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 49.1 points per game, 4.6 more than this contest's over/under.

Chargers games this season feature an average total of 50.3 points, a number 5.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 46.0 points, 1.5 more than the set total in this contest.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Chargers put up 26.2 points per game, 3.4 more than the Giants allow per matchup (22.8).

When Los Angeles puts up more than 22.8 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Chargers average only 16.8 more yards per game (382.1) than the Giants allow per matchup (365.3).

When Los Angeles picks up over 365.3 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Chargers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, four fewer than the Giants have forced (19).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Giants.

Giants stats and trends

New York has six wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Giants have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 10.5 points or more (in two chances).

New York's games this season have gone over the total in three out of 12 opportunities (25%).

The Giants put up 8.7 fewer points per game (17.6) than the Chargers allow (26.3).

When New York scores more than 26.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Giants collect 38.9 fewer yards per game (311.8) than the Chargers give up per outing (350.7).

In games that New York piles up over 350.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year the Giants have 15 turnovers, one fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 3-3 overall, at home this season.

In six home games this year, Los Angeles has gone over the total three times.

The average point total in Chargers home games this season is 50.9 points, 6.4 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

This season in away games, New York is 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

In three of six away games this season, New York has gone over the total.

This season, Giants away games average 46.5 points, 2.0 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.