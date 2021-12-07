Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Giants NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) will clash with the New York Giants (4-8) in Week 14 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chargers vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in seven of 12 games this season.
  • So far this season, 33.3% of New York's games (4/12) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 43.8 points per game, 0.7 less than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 49.1 points per game, 4.6 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Chargers games this season feature an average total of 50.3 points, a number 5.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 46.0 points, 1.5 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Los Angeles is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).
  • The Chargers put up 26.2 points per game, 3.4 more than the Giants allow per matchup (22.8).
  • When Los Angeles puts up more than 22.8 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Chargers average only 16.8 more yards per game (382.1) than the Giants allow per matchup (365.3).
  • When Los Angeles picks up over 365.3 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Chargers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, four fewer than the Giants have forced (19).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Giants.
  • New York has six wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
  • The Giants have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 10.5 points or more (in two chances).
  • New York's games this season have gone over the total in three out of 12 opportunities (25%).
  • The Giants put up 8.7 fewer points per game (17.6) than the Chargers allow (26.3).
  • When New York scores more than 26.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Giants collect 38.9 fewer yards per game (311.8) than the Chargers give up per outing (350.7).
  • In games that New York piles up over 350.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • This year the Giants have 15 turnovers, one fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

  • Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 3-3 overall, at home this season.
  • In six home games this year, Los Angeles has gone over the total three times.
  • The average point total in Chargers home games this season is 50.9 points, 6.4 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).
  • This season in away games, New York is 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall.
  • In three of six away games this season, New York has gone over the total.
  • This season, Giants away games average 46.5 points, 2.0 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.