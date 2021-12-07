It'll be the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) in NFL Week 14 action.

Odds for Vikings vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in nine of 12 games (75%) this season.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in four of 13 games this season.

Thursday's over/under is 1.5 points lower than the two team's combined 46 points per game average.

The 49.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 4.7 more than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.

The Vikings and their opponents have scored an average of 49.6 points per game in 2020, 5.1 more than Thursday's total.

The 43.5 PPG average total in Steelers games this season is 1.0 point fewer than this game's over/under.

Vikings stats and trends

Against the spread, Minnesota is 6-6-0 this year.

This season, the Vikings are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more (in three chances).

Minnesota has gone over the point total in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Vikings put up just 1.9 more points per game (25.7) than the Steelers allow (23.8).

When Minnesota puts up more than 23.8 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

The Vikings collect 384.9 yards per game, 20.8 more yards than the 364.1 the Steelers give up per contest.

In games that Minnesota picks up over 364.1 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Vikings have nine giveaways this season, while the Steelers have 11 takeaways.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has six wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Steelers have an against the spread record of 5-2 in their seven games when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this year.

Pittsburgh's games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in 13 opportunities (38.5%).

The Steelers average 5.1 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Vikings give up (25.4).

Pittsburgh is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 25.4 points.

The Steelers collect 56.8 fewer yards per game (325.2) than the Vikings give up per outing (382.0).

Pittsburgh is 1-1 against the spread and 1-0-1 overall when the team churns out over 382.0 yards.

This year the Steelers have 14 turnovers, one fewer than the Vikings have takeaways (15).

Home and road insights

Minnesota has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this year.

At home, the Vikings are winless ATS (0-2) as 3.5-point favorites or greater.

Minnesota has gone over the total once in five home games this season.

This season, Vikings home games average 50.4 points, 5.9 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

In away games, Pittsburgh is 3-2 against the spread, and 2-3 overall.

Pittsburgh has hit the over twice in five road games this season.

The average point total in Steelers away games this season is 45.5 points, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

