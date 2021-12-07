Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

It'll be the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) in NFL Week 14 action.

Odds for Vikings vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in nine of 12 games (75%) this season.
  • Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in four of 13 games this season.
  • Thursday's over/under is 1.5 points lower than the two team's combined 46 points per game average.
  • The 49.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 4.7 more than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Vikings and their opponents have scored an average of 49.6 points per game in 2020, 5.1 more than Thursday's total.
  • The 43.5 PPG average total in Steelers games this season is 1.0 point fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Minnesota is 6-6-0 this year.
  • This season, the Vikings are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Minnesota has gone over the point total in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Vikings put up just 1.9 more points per game (25.7) than the Steelers allow (23.8).
  • When Minnesota puts up more than 23.8 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 4-5 overall.
  • The Vikings collect 384.9 yards per game, 20.8 more yards than the 364.1 the Steelers give up per contest.
  • In games that Minnesota picks up over 364.1 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • The Vikings have nine giveaways this season, while the Steelers have 11 takeaways.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Minnesota's matchup with the Steelers.
  • Pittsburgh has six wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
  • The Steelers have an against the spread record of 5-2 in their seven games when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this year.
  • Pittsburgh's games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in 13 opportunities (38.5%).
  • The Steelers average 5.1 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Vikings give up (25.4).
  • Pittsburgh is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 25.4 points.
  • The Steelers collect 56.8 fewer yards per game (325.2) than the Vikings give up per outing (382.0).
  • Pittsburgh is 1-1 against the spread and 1-0-1 overall when the team churns out over 382.0 yards.
  • This year the Steelers have 14 turnovers, one fewer than the Vikings have takeaways (15).

Home and road insights

  • Minnesota has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, the Vikings are winless ATS (0-2) as 3.5-point favorites or greater.
  • Minnesota has gone over the total once in five home games this season.
  • This season, Vikings home games average 50.4 points, 5.9 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).
  • In away games, Pittsburgh is 3-2 against the spread, and 2-3 overall.
  • Pittsburgh has hit the over twice in five road games this season.
  • The average point total in Steelers away games this season is 45.5 points, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

