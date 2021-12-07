Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New Orleans Saints (5-7) carry a five-game losing run into a Week 14 battle against the New York Jets (3-9).

Odds for Saints vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • New Orleans and its opponents have combined to put up more than 43.5 points in seven of 13 games this season.
  • In 58.3% of New York's games this season (7/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 43.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 40.9 points per game, 2.6 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 53.6 points per game, 10.1 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Saints games this season is 44.5, 1.0 point more than Sunday's total of 43.5.
  • The 44.2 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 0.7 points more than this game's over/under.
  • New Orleans is 5-8-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Saints are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 5 points or more (in three chances).
  • New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).
  • The Saints put up 22.8 points per game, 7.8 fewer than the Jets surrender per outing (30.6).
  • New Orleans is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.6 points.
  • The Saints average 79.5 fewer yards per game (317.3) than the Jets allow per outing (396.8).
  • In games that New Orleans totals over 396.8 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
  • The Saints have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (9) this season.
  • In New York's 12 games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Jets have been underdogs by 5 points or more eight times this season and have covered the spread twice.
  • New York's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Jets put up 18.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Saints allow (23.0).
  • New York is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.0 points.
  • The Jets rack up 327.0 yards per game, only 19.5 fewer than the 346.5 the Saints give up.
  • When New York picks up more than 346.5 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • The Jets have turned the ball over 25 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Saints have forced (17).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, New York has two wins against the spread and is 2-4 overall.
  • This year, in six home games, New York has hit the over four times.
  • Jets home games this season average 44.5 total points, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).
  • On the road, New Orleans is 3-3 overall and 3-3 against the spread.
  • On the road, the Saints are winless ATS (0-1) as 5-point favorites or more.
  • In three of six road games this year, New Orleans has gone over the total.
  • The average total in Saints away games this season is 43.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

