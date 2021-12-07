The New Orleans Saints (5-7) carry a five-game losing run into a Week 14 battle against the New York Jets (3-9).

Odds for Saints vs. Jets

Over/under insights

New Orleans and its opponents have combined to put up more than 43.5 points in seven of 13 games this season.

In 58.3% of New York's games this season (7/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 43.5.

The two teams combine to score 40.9 points per game, 2.6 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 53.6 points per game, 10.1 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Saints games this season is 44.5, 1.0 point more than Sunday's total of 43.5.

The 44.2 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 0.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans is 5-8-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Saints are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 5 points or more (in three chances).

New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 13 opportunities (46.2%).

The Saints put up 22.8 points per game, 7.8 fewer than the Jets surrender per outing (30.6).

New Orleans is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.6 points.

The Saints average 79.5 fewer yards per game (317.3) than the Jets allow per outing (396.8).

In games that New Orleans totals over 396.8 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Saints have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Jets stats and trends

In New York's 12 games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Jets have been underdogs by 5 points or more eight times this season and have covered the spread twice.

New York's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Jets put up 18.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Saints allow (23.0).

New York is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.0 points.

The Jets rack up 327.0 yards per game, only 19.5 fewer than the 346.5 the Saints give up.

When New York picks up more than 346.5 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Jets have turned the ball over 25 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Saints have forced (17).

Home and road insights

At home this season, New York has two wins against the spread and is 2-4 overall.

This year, in six home games, New York has hit the over four times.

Jets home games this season average 44.5 total points, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

On the road, New Orleans is 3-3 overall and 3-3 against the spread.

On the road, the Saints are winless ATS (0-1) as 5-point favorites or more.

In three of six road games this year, New Orleans has gone over the total.

The average total in Saints away games this season is 43.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

