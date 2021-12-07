Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Seattle Seahawks (4-8) will clash with the Houston Texans (2-10) in Week 14 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Seahawks vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • Seattle and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in seven of 12 games this season.
  • In 33.3% of Houston's games this season (4/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 41.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 33.6, is 7.9 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 6.2 points lower than the 47.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • Seahawks games this season feature an average total of 48.0 points, a number 6.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 45.1 PPG average total in Texans games this season is 3.6 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Seattle has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • Seattle has gone over the point total in 25% of its opportunities this year (three times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Seahawks score 7.0 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Texans give up (26.9).
  • Seattle is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 26.9 points.
  • The Seahawks collect 298.3 yards per game, 80.7 fewer yards than the 379.0 the Texans allow per matchup.
  • When Seattle totals more than 379.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • This year, the Seahawks have 10 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Texans have takeaways (21).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Seattle's matchup with the Texans.
  • Houston has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Texans have an against the spread record of 4-5 in their nine games as an underdog of 7.5 points or more this year.
  • Houston's games this year have hit the over on four of 12 set point totals (33.3%).
  • The Texans put up 13.7 points per game, 7.1 fewer than the Seahawks surrender (20.8).
  • When Houston puts up more than 20.8 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • The Texans collect 254.5 yards per game, 141.7 fewer yards than the 396.2 the Seahawks allow.
  • The Texans have turned the ball over seven more times (20 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Houston is 1-5 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, at home.
  • This season, in six games at home, Houston has gone over the total three times.
  • The average point total in Texans home games this season is 44.0 points, 2.5 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).
  • Seattle is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, in away games.
  • This year, in six away games, Seattle has gone over the total once.
  • This season, Seahawks away games average 48.8 points, 7.3 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.