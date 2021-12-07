The Seattle Seahawks (4-8) will clash with the Houston Texans (2-10) in Week 14 of the NFL season.

Odds for Seahawks vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Seattle and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

In 33.3% of Houston's games this season (4/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 41.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 33.6, is 7.9 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 6.2 points lower than the 47.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

Seahawks games this season feature an average total of 48.0 points, a number 6.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 45.1 PPG average total in Texans games this season is 3.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

Seattle has gone over the point total in 25% of its opportunities this year (three times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Seahawks score 7.0 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Texans give up (26.9).

Seattle is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 26.9 points.

The Seahawks collect 298.3 yards per game, 80.7 fewer yards than the 379.0 the Texans allow per matchup.

When Seattle totals more than 379.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This year, the Seahawks have 10 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Texans have takeaways (21).

Texans stats and trends

Houston has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Texans have an against the spread record of 4-5 in their nine games as an underdog of 7.5 points or more this year.

Houston's games this year have hit the over on four of 12 set point totals (33.3%).

The Texans put up 13.7 points per game, 7.1 fewer than the Seahawks surrender (20.8).

When Houston puts up more than 20.8 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Texans collect 254.5 yards per game, 141.7 fewer yards than the 396.2 the Seahawks allow.

The Texans have turned the ball over seven more times (20 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Home and road insights

Houston is 1-5 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, at home.

This season, in six games at home, Houston has gone over the total three times.

The average point total in Texans home games this season is 44.0 points, 2.5 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

Seattle is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, in away games.

This year, in six away games, Seattle has gone over the total once.

This season, Seahawks away games average 48.8 points, 7.3 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

