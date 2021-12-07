Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) will attempt to prolong their three-game winning run versus the Buffalo Bills (7-4) in Week 14.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Bills

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in six of 12 games (50%) this season.
  • In 41.7% of Buffalo's games this season (5/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 52.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61, is 8.5 points more than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 13.5 points above the 39 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.8, 1.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 52.5.
  • In 2020, games involving the Bills have averaged a total of 48.9 points, 3.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Against the spread, Tampa Bay is 6-6-0 this year.
  • This season, the Buccaneers have an against the spread record of 5-5 in their 10 games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).
  • This year, the Buccaneers score 14.9 more points per game (31.4) than the Bills surrender (16.5).
  • Tampa Bay is 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 16.5 points.
  • The Buccaneers average 128.5 more yards per game (403.7) than the Bills allow per matchup (275.2).
  • In games that Tampa Bay amasses over 275.2 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 9-2 overall.
  • This year, the Buccaneers have 16 turnovers, nine fewer than the Bills have takeaways (25).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with the Bills.
  • In Buffalo's 11 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.
  • Buffalo's games this year have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
  • This year the Bills rack up 7.1 more points per game (29.6) than the Buccaneers give up (22.5).
  • Buffalo is 8-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.5 points.
  • The Bills rack up 56.5 more yards per game (389.3) than the Buccaneers give up per outing (332.8).
  • When Buffalo piles up more than 332.8 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Bills have 16 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 24 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Tampa Bay is 5-0 overall and 4-1 against the spread.
  • At home, the Buccaneers are 4-1 ATS as 3.5-point favorites or greater.
  • Tampa Bay has hit the over in three of five home games this year.
  • The average total in Buccaneers home games this season is 49.8 points, 2.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52.5).
  • In away games, Buffalo is 5-2 against the spread, and 5-2 overall.
  • As 3.5-point underdogs or more on the road, the Bills are 4-2 ATS.
  • Buffalo has gone over the total in three of seven road games this year.
  • The average total in Bills away games this season is 49.9 points, 2.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (52.5).

