The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) will attempt to prolong their three-game winning run versus the Buffalo Bills (7-4) in Week 14.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Bills

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in six of 12 games (50%) this season.

In 41.7% of Buffalo's games this season (5/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 52.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61, is 8.5 points more than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 13.5 points above the 39 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.8, 1.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 52.5.

In 2020, games involving the Bills have averaged a total of 48.9 points, 3.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Against the spread, Tampa Bay is 6-6-0 this year.

This season, the Buccaneers have an against the spread record of 5-5 in their 10 games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).

This year, the Buccaneers score 14.9 more points per game (31.4) than the Bills surrender (16.5).

Tampa Bay is 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 16.5 points.

The Buccaneers average 128.5 more yards per game (403.7) than the Bills allow per matchup (275.2).

In games that Tampa Bay amasses over 275.2 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

This year, the Buccaneers have 16 turnovers, nine fewer than the Bills have takeaways (25).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with the Bills.

Bills stats and trends

In Buffalo's 11 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

This year the Bills rack up 7.1 more points per game (29.6) than the Buccaneers give up (22.5).

Buffalo is 8-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.5 points.

The Bills rack up 56.5 more yards per game (389.3) than the Buccaneers give up per outing (332.8).

When Buffalo piles up more than 332.8 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Bills have 16 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 24 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Tampa Bay is 5-0 overall and 4-1 against the spread.

At home, the Buccaneers are 4-1 ATS as 3.5-point favorites or greater.

Tampa Bay has hit the over in three of five home games this year.

The average total in Buccaneers home games this season is 49.8 points, 2.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52.5).

In away games, Buffalo is 5-2 against the spread, and 5-2 overall.

As 3.5-point underdogs or more on the road, the Bills are 4-2 ATS.

Buffalo has gone over the total in three of seven road games this year.

The average total in Bills away games this season is 49.9 points, 2.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (52.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.