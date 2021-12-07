The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) will carry a four-game losing run into a Week 14 clash with the Tennessee Titans (8-4).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Titans vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Tennessee and its opponents have combined to put up more than 44 points in nine of 12 games this season.

Jacksonville's games have gone over 44 points in five of 12 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 40.3 points per game, 3.7 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 6.9 points fewer than the 50.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Titans and their opponents have scored an average of 49.5 points per game in 2020, 5.5 more than Sunday's total.

The 44-point total for this game is 3.0 points below the 47.0 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.

Titans stats and trends

Against the spread, Tennessee is 7-5-0 this year.

The Titans have been favored by 9 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Tennessee has hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Titans average just 1.4 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Jaguars give up (26.7).

When Tennessee puts up more than 26.7 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Titans average just 10.9 fewer yards per game (354.2), than the Jaguars give up per outing (365.1).

When Tennessee totals more than 365.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Titans have turned the ball over 15 more times (21 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tennessee's matchup with the Jaguars.

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has played 12 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Jaguars have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 9 points or more (in three chances).

Jacksonville's games this season have hit the over on only two of 12 set point totals (16.7%).

The Jaguars rack up 15.0 points per game, 9.2 fewer than the Titans give up (24.2).

The Jaguars rack up 312.3 yards per game, 41.8 fewer yards than the 354.1 the Titans give up.

When Jacksonville piles up more than 354.1 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over seven more times (21 total) than the Titans have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

Tennessee is 3-3 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, at home.

At home, the Titans are winless ATS (0-1) as 9-point favorites or more.

Tennessee has gone over the total twice in six home games this season.

This season, Titans home games average 50.0 points, 6.0 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 0-5 overall, in away games.

This year, in five road games, Jacksonville has hit the over once.

Jaguars away games this season average 46.3 total points, 2.3 more than this outing's over/under (44).

Powered by Data Skrive.