Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) will carry a four-game losing run into a Week 14 clash with the Tennessee Titans (8-4).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Titans vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • Tennessee and its opponents have combined to put up more than 44 points in nine of 12 games this season.
  • Jacksonville's games have gone over 44 points in five of 12 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 40.3 points per game, 3.7 less than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 6.9 points fewer than the 50.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The Titans and their opponents have scored an average of 49.5 points per game in 2020, 5.5 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 44-point total for this game is 3.0 points below the 47.0 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.
  • Against the spread, Tennessee is 7-5-0 this year.
  • The Titans have been favored by 9 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Tennessee has hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Titans average just 1.4 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Jaguars give up (26.7).
  • When Tennessee puts up more than 26.7 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Titans average just 10.9 fewer yards per game (354.2), than the Jaguars give up per outing (365.1).
  • When Tennessee totals more than 365.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Titans have turned the ball over 15 more times (21 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (6) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tennessee's matchup with the Jaguars.
  • Jacksonville has played 12 games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Jaguars have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 9 points or more (in three chances).
  • Jacksonville's games this season have hit the over on only two of 12 set point totals (16.7%).
  • The Jaguars rack up 15.0 points per game, 9.2 fewer than the Titans give up (24.2).
  • The Jaguars rack up 312.3 yards per game, 41.8 fewer yards than the 354.1 the Titans give up.
  • When Jacksonville piles up more than 354.1 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
  • The Jaguars have turned the ball over seven more times (21 total) than the Titans have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Tennessee is 3-3 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, at home.
  • At home, the Titans are winless ATS (0-1) as 9-point favorites or more.
  • Tennessee has gone over the total twice in six home games this season.
  • This season, Titans home games average 50.0 points, 6.0 more than this matchup's over/under (44).
  • Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 0-5 overall, in away games.
  • This year, in five road games, Jacksonville has hit the over once.
  • Jaguars away games this season average 46.3 total points, 2.3 more than this outing's over/under (44).

Powered by Data Skrive.