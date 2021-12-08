Ahead of Thursday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Alexander Mattison and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on FOX. Mattison and the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) in Week 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Odds

Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mattison has 405 yards on 110 carries (33.8 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He's also caught 24 passes for 183 yards (15.3 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 110, or 33.8%, of his team's 325 rushing attempts this season.

The Vikings have thrown the ball in 58.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Allowing 130.9 rushing yards per game, the Steelers have the 27th-ranked run defense in the league.

This season the Steelers have conceded 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Lions, Mattison ran for 90 yards on 22 carries (averaging 4.1 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Mattison added three catches for 34 yards.

In his last three games, Mattison has 116 rushing yards on 32 carries (38.7 yards per game), with two touchdowns.

He's also caught five passes for 41 yards (13.7 per game) .

Mattison's Minnesota Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alexander Mattison 110 33.8% 405 2 24 35.3% 3.7 Dalvin Cook 171 52.6% 773 4 37 54.4% 4.5 Kirk Cousins 20 6.2% 75 1 4 5.9% 3.8 C.J. Ham 7 2.2% 34 0 2 2.9% 4.9

