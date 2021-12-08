Publish date:
Alexander Mattison Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh
Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Odds
Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mattison has 405 yards on 110 carries (33.8 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- He's also caught 24 passes for 183 yards (15.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has handled 110, or 33.8%, of his team's 325 rushing attempts this season.
- The Vikings have thrown the ball in 58.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Allowing 130.9 rushing yards per game, the Steelers have the 27th-ranked run defense in the league.
- This season the Steelers have conceded 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked 21st in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Lions, Mattison ran for 90 yards on 22 carries (averaging 4.1 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Mattison added three catches for 34 yards.
- In his last three games, Mattison has 116 rushing yards on 32 carries (38.7 yards per game), with two touchdowns.
- He's also caught five passes for 41 yards (13.7 per game) .
Mattison's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Alexander Mattison
110
33.8%
405
2
24
35.3%
3.7
Dalvin Cook
171
52.6%
773
4
37
54.4%
4.5
Kirk Cousins
20
6.2%
75
1
4
5.9%
3.8
C.J. Ham
7
2.2%
34
0
2
2.9%
4.9
