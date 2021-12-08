Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Alexander Mattison Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh

Ahead of Thursday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Alexander Mattison and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on FOX. Mattison and the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) in Week 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mattison has 405 yards on 110 carries (33.8 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 24 passes for 183 yards (15.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 110, or 33.8%, of his team's 325 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Vikings have thrown the ball in 58.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Allowing 130.9 rushing yards per game, the Steelers have the 27th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • This season the Steelers have conceded 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Lions, Mattison ran for 90 yards on 22 carries (averaging 4.1 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Mattison added three catches for 34 yards.
  • In his last three games, Mattison has 116 rushing yards on 32 carries (38.7 yards per game), with two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught five passes for 41 yards (13.7 per game) .

Mattison's Minnesota Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Alexander Mattison

110

33.8%

405

2

24

35.3%

3.7

Dalvin Cook

171

52.6%

773

4

37

54.4%

4.5

Kirk Cousins

20

6.2%

75

1

4

5.9%

3.8

C.J. Ham

7

2.2%

34

0

2

2.9%

4.9

