December 8, 2021
Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Arizona Cardinals (10-2) and Los Angeles Rams (8-4) will face each other in a Week 14 NFL clash of NFC West foes.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Rams

Over/under insights

  • Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in three of 12 games (25%) this season.
  • In 33.3% of Los Angeles' games this season (4/12), the teams combined to score more than Monday's total of 51.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 56.6 points per game, 5.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 41.2 points per game, 10.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Cardinals games have an average total of 48.2 points this season, 3.3 fewer than Monday's over/under.
  • The 50.1 PPG average total in Rams games this season is 1.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Arizona has played 12 games, with nine wins against the spread.
  • The Cardinals have been favored by 2.5 points or more seven times this season and are 4-3 ATS in those contests.
  • Arizona has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Cardinals rack up 6.1 more points per game (28.6) than the Rams give up (22.5).
  • Arizona is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.5 points.
  • The Cardinals collect 30.0 more yards per game (368.8) than the Rams allow per contest (338.8).
  • In games that Arizona totals more than 338.8 yards, the team is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
  • The Cardinals have 11 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 17 takeaways.
  • In Los Angeles' 12 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • Los Angeles' games this season have gone over the point total six times in 12 opportunities (50%).
  • The Rams score 9.3 more points per game (28.0) than the Cardinals give up (18.7).
  • When Los Angeles records more than 18.7 points, it is 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
  • The Rams average 68.1 more yards per game (386.9) than the Cardinals give up (318.8).
  • In games that Los Angeles totals over 318.8 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 8-3 overall.
  • The Rams have 14 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 23 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Arizona has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-2 overall there, this season.
  • At home, the Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-3) as 2.5-point favorites or more.
  • Arizona has hit the over twice in five home games this year.
  • Cardinals home games this season average 47.7 total points, 3.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).
  • Los Angeles is 4-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
  • On the road, the Rams have two wins ATS (2-3) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.
  • In three of six road games this year, Los Angeles has hit the over.
  • Rams away games this season average 49.1 total points, 2.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (51.5).

