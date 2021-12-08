The Arizona Cardinals (10-2) and Los Angeles Rams (8-4) will face each other in a Week 14 NFL clash of NFC West foes.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Rams

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in three of 12 games (25%) this season.

In 33.3% of Los Angeles' games this season (4/12), the teams combined to score more than Monday's total of 51.5.

The two teams combine to average 56.6 points per game, 5.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 41.2 points per game, 10.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cardinals games have an average total of 48.2 points this season, 3.3 fewer than Monday's over/under.

The 50.1 PPG average total in Rams games this season is 1.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona has played 12 games, with nine wins against the spread.

The Cardinals have been favored by 2.5 points or more seven times this season and are 4-3 ATS in those contests.

Arizona has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Cardinals rack up 6.1 more points per game (28.6) than the Rams give up (22.5).

Arizona is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.5 points.

The Cardinals collect 30.0 more yards per game (368.8) than the Rams allow per contest (338.8).

In games that Arizona totals more than 338.8 yards, the team is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Cardinals have 11 giveaways this season, while the Rams have 17 takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Arizona's matchup with the Rams.

Rams stats and trends

In Los Angeles' 12 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

Los Angeles' games this season have gone over the point total six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

The Rams score 9.3 more points per game (28.0) than the Cardinals give up (18.7).

When Los Angeles records more than 18.7 points, it is 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Rams average 68.1 more yards per game (386.9) than the Cardinals give up (318.8).

In games that Los Angeles totals over 318.8 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

The Rams have 14 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 23 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Arizona has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-2 overall there, this season.

At home, the Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-3) as 2.5-point favorites or more.

Arizona has hit the over twice in five home games this year.

Cardinals home games this season average 47.7 total points, 3.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).

Los Angeles is 4-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

On the road, the Rams have two wins ATS (2-3) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

In three of six road games this year, Los Angeles has hit the over.

Rams away games this season average 49.1 total points, 2.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (51.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.