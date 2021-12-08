Publish date:
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Roethlisberger has 2,758 passing yards (229.8 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 64.8% of his throws and tossing 16 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with five rushing yards (0.4 ypg) on 12 carries.
- The Steelers have thrown the ball in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
- Roethlisberger has attempted 53 of his 415 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
6
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
11
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
11
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Roethlisberger threw for 243 passing yards in one matchup against the Vikings, 8.5 fewer yards his over/under in Thursday's game.
- Roethlisberger threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Vikings.
- Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
- The Vikings are conceding 271.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- With 21 passing TDs allowed this season, the Vikings defense is ranked 23rd in the league.
Recent Performances
- Roethlisberger put together a 236-yard performance against the Ravens last week, completing 67.7% of his pass attempts and throwing for two touchdowns.
- In his last three outings, Roethlisberger has thrown for 772 yards (257.3 per game) while completing 73 of 116 passes (62.9%), with six touchdowns and two interceptions.
Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
120
25.8%
76
914
6
12
19.0%
Chase Claypool
72
15.5%
39
660
1
9
14.3%
Najee Harris
72
15.5%
57
387
2
11
17.5%
