Ahead of Thursday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Ben Roethlisberger and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on FOX. Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) and the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) face off in a Week 14 matchup from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Roethlisberger has 2,758 passing yards (229.8 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 64.8% of his throws and tossing 16 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with five rushing yards (0.4 ypg) on 12 carries.

The Steelers have thrown the ball in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Roethlisberger has attempted 53 of his 415 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 6 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 11 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 11

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Roethlisberger threw for 243 passing yards in one matchup against the Vikings, 8.5 fewer yards his over/under in Thursday's game.

Roethlisberger threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Vikings.

Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.

The Vikings are conceding 271.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

With 21 passing TDs allowed this season, the Vikings defense is ranked 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

Roethlisberger put together a 236-yard performance against the Ravens last week, completing 67.7% of his pass attempts and throwing for two touchdowns.

In his last three outings, Roethlisberger has thrown for 772 yards (257.3 per game) while completing 73 of 116 passes (62.9%), with six touchdowns and two interceptions.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 120 25.8% 76 914 6 12 19.0% Chase Claypool 72 15.5% 39 660 1 9 14.3% Najee Harris 72 15.5% 57 387 2 11 17.5%

