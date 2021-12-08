Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota

Author:

Ahead of Thursday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Ben Roethlisberger and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on FOX. Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) and the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) face off in a Week 14 matchup from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Roethlisberger has 2,758 passing yards (229.8 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 64.8% of his throws and tossing 16 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with five rushing yards (0.4 ypg) on 12 carries.
  • The Steelers have thrown the ball in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
  • Roethlisberger has attempted 53 of his 415 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.0% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Roethlisberger's matchup with the Vikings.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

6

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

11

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

11

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Roethlisberger threw for 243 passing yards in one matchup against the Vikings, 8.5 fewer yards his over/under in Thursday's game.
  • Roethlisberger threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Vikings.
  • Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
  • The Vikings are conceding 271.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 21 passing TDs allowed this season, the Vikings defense is ranked 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Roethlisberger put together a 236-yard performance against the Ravens last week, completing 67.7% of his pass attempts and throwing for two touchdowns.
  • In his last three outings, Roethlisberger has thrown for 772 yards (257.3 per game) while completing 73 of 116 passes (62.9%), with six touchdowns and two interceptions.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

120

25.8%

76

914

6

12

19.0%

Chase Claypool

72

15.5%

39

660

1

9

14.3%

Najee Harris

72

15.5%

57

387

2

11

17.5%

Powered By Data Skrive