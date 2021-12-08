NFC South rivals will clash in NFL Week 14 action when the Carolina Panthers (5-7) face the Atlanta Falcons (5-7).

Odds for Panthers vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in five of 12 games (41.7%) this season.

Atlanta's games have gone over 42.5 points in seven of 12 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 37.7 points per game, 4.8 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 48.8 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 6.3 more than the 42.5 over/under in this contest.

Panthers games this season feature an average total of 44.4 points, a number 1.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 48.0 points, 5.5 more than the set total in this contest.

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Panthers have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Panthers average 19.7 points per game, 8.0 fewer than the Falcons give up per outing (27.7).

Carolina is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it records more than 27.7 points.

The Panthers collect 308.7 yards per game, 58.4 fewer yards than the 367.1 the Falcons give up per matchup.

When Carolina churns out over 367.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over 20 times, eight more than the Falcons' takeaways (12).

Falcons stats and trends

In Atlanta's 12 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This year, the Falcons have just two against the spread wins in six games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Atlanta's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Falcons rack up 3.1 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Panthers allow (21.1).

Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.1 points.

The Falcons rack up 25.4 more yards per game (316.3) than the Panthers give up per outing (290.9).

Atlanta is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team amasses over 290.9 yards.

The Falcons have turned the ball over 19 times this season, five more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (14).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 2-4 overall.

At home, the Panthers have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point favorites or greater.

This season, in six home games, Carolina has gone over the total twice.

This season, Panthers home games average 44.3 points, 1.8 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

Atlanta is 3-3 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, on the road.

The Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) on the road as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

In three of six road games this year, Atlanta has gone over the total.

Falcons away games this season average 48.4 total points, 5.9 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

