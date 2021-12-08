Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

NFC South rivals will clash in NFL Week 14 action when the Carolina Panthers (5-7) face the Atlanta Falcons (5-7).

Odds for Panthers vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in five of 12 games (41.7%) this season.
  • Atlanta's games have gone over 42.5 points in seven of 12 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 37.7 points per game, 4.8 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 48.8 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 6.3 more than the 42.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Panthers games this season feature an average total of 44.4 points, a number 1.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 48.0 points, 5.5 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Carolina has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Panthers have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
  • Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).
  • The Panthers average 19.7 points per game, 8.0 fewer than the Falcons give up per outing (27.7).
  • Carolina is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it records more than 27.7 points.
  • The Panthers collect 308.7 yards per game, 58.4 fewer yards than the 367.1 the Falcons give up per matchup.
  • When Carolina churns out over 367.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • This year, the Panthers have turned the ball over 20 times, eight more than the Falcons' takeaways (12).
  • In Atlanta's 12 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Falcons have just two against the spread wins in six games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
  • Atlanta's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).
  • The Falcons rack up 3.1 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Panthers allow (21.1).
  • Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.1 points.
  • The Falcons rack up 25.4 more yards per game (316.3) than the Panthers give up per outing (290.9).
  • Atlanta is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team amasses over 290.9 yards.
  • The Falcons have turned the ball over 19 times this season, five more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (14).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 2-4 overall.
  • At home, the Panthers have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point favorites or greater.
  • This season, in six home games, Carolina has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Panthers home games average 44.3 points, 1.8 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).
  • Atlanta is 3-3 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, on the road.
  • The Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) on the road as 2.5-point underdogs or more.
  • In three of six road games this year, Atlanta has gone over the total.
  • Falcons away games this season average 48.4 total points, 5.9 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

