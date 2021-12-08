Publish date:
Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Claypool has caught 39 passes on 72 targets for 660 yards and one touchdown, averaging 55.0 yards per game.
- Claypool has been the target of 15.5% (72 total) of his team's 466 passing attempts this season.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Claypool has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have called a pass in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Claypool's matchup with the Vikings.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- The 271.3 passing yards the Vikings give up per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Vikings' defense is 23rd in the league, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Claypool put together a 52-yard performance against the Ravens last week on two catches (26 yards per catch) while being targeted three times.
- Claypool has also tacked on 227 yards on 10 grabs during his last three games. He was targeted 20 times and put up 75.7 receiving yards per game.
Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chase Claypool
72
15.5%
39
660
1
9
14.3%
Diontae Johnson
120
25.8%
76
914
6
12
19.0%
Najee Harris
72
15.5%
57
387
2
11
17.5%
Pat Freiermuth
57
12.2%
43
353
6
15
23.8%
Powered By Data Skrive