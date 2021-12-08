Chase Claypool has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. Claypool and the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) hit the field against the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) in Week 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Claypool has caught 39 passes on 72 targets for 660 yards and one touchdown, averaging 55.0 yards per game.

Claypool has been the target of 15.5% (72 total) of his team's 466 passing attempts this season.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Claypool has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have called a pass in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Minnesota

The 271.3 passing yards the Vikings give up per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Vikings' defense is 23rd in the league, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Claypool put together a 52-yard performance against the Ravens last week on two catches (26 yards per catch) while being targeted three times.

Claypool has also tacked on 227 yards on 10 grabs during his last three games. He was targeted 20 times and put up 75.7 receiving yards per game.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chase Claypool 72 15.5% 39 660 1 9 14.3% Diontae Johnson 120 25.8% 76 914 6 12 19.0% Najee Harris 72 15.5% 57 387 2 11 17.5% Pat Freiermuth 57 12.2% 43 353 6 15 23.8%

