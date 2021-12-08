Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) will clash with the San Francisco 49ers (6-6) in Week 14 of the NFL season.

Odds for Bengals vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

  • Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in six of 12 games this season.
  • San Francisco has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in six of 12 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.9, is 4.4 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • The 45.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.0 fewer than the 48.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Bengals and their opponents score an average of 46.5 points per game, 2.0 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • The 47.0 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 1.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Cincinnati is 6-6-0 this year.
  • The Bengals have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games as a favorite of 1 point or more so far this season.
  • Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).
  • The Bengals average 4.4 more points per game (27.6) than the 49ers give up (23.2).
  • When Cincinnati records more than 23.2 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Bengals rack up 355.6 yards per game, 36.2 more yards than the 319.4 the 49ers give up per matchup.
  • In games that Cincinnati piles up over 319.4 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over 19 times this season, five more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (14).
  • San Francisco has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the 49ers have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 1 point or more.
  • San Francisco's games this season have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).
  • The 49ers put up 25.3 points per game, 3.0 more than the Bengals allow (22.3).
  • San Francisco is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team puts up more than 22.3 points.
  • The 49ers average only 15.7 more yards per game (365.1) than the Bengals allow (349.4).
  • When San Francisco picks up more than 349.4 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The 49ers have turned the ball over 18 times this season, one more turnover than the Bengals have forced (17).

Home and road insights

  • Cincinnati has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-3 overall there, this season.
  • At home, as 1-point favorites or greater, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-3).
  • In four of six home games this season, Cincinnati has hit the over.
  • This season, Bengals home games average 47.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).
  • San Francisco is 4-2 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, on the road.
  • The 49ers are 3-2 ATS as 1-point underdogs or more away from home.
  • San Francisco has hit the over in three of six road games this year.
  • 49ers away games this season average 45.6 total points, 2.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).

