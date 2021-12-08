The Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) will clash with the San Francisco 49ers (6-6) in Week 14 of the NFL season.

Odds for Bengals vs. 49ers

Over/under insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in six of 12 games this season.

San Francisco has combined with its opponents to score more than 48.5 points in six of 12 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.9, is 4.4 points above Sunday's over/under.

The 45.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.0 fewer than the 48.5 over/under in this contest.

The Bengals and their opponents score an average of 46.5 points per game, 2.0 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 47.0 PPG average total in 49ers games this season is 1.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Bengals stats and trends

Against the spread, Cincinnati is 6-6-0 this year.

The Bengals have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games as a favorite of 1 point or more so far this season.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).

The Bengals average 4.4 more points per game (27.6) than the 49ers give up (23.2).

When Cincinnati records more than 23.2 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Bengals rack up 355.6 yards per game, 36.2 more yards than the 319.4 the 49ers give up per matchup.

In games that Cincinnati piles up over 319.4 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over 19 times this season, five more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (14).

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the 49ers have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

San Francisco's games this season have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).

The 49ers put up 25.3 points per game, 3.0 more than the Bengals allow (22.3).

San Francisco is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team puts up more than 22.3 points.

The 49ers average only 15.7 more yards per game (365.1) than the Bengals allow (349.4).

When San Francisco picks up more than 349.4 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over 18 times this season, one more turnover than the Bengals have forced (17).

Home and road insights

Cincinnati has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-3 overall there, this season.

At home, as 1-point favorites or greater, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-3).

In four of six home games this season, Cincinnati has hit the over.

This season, Bengals home games average 47.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).

San Francisco is 4-2 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, on the road.

The 49ers are 3-2 ATS as 1-point underdogs or more away from home.

San Francisco has hit the over in three of six road games this year.

49ers away games this season average 45.6 total points, 2.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).

