December 8, 2021
Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC North rivals will do battle in Week 14 of the NFL season when the Cleveland Browns (6-6) face the Baltimore Ravens (8-4).

Odds for Browns vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

  • Cleveland's games this season have gone over 42.5 points six of 13 times.
  • So far this season, 35.7% of Baltimore's games (5/14) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 42.5.
  • Sunday's over/under is 2.2 points lower than the two team's combined 44.7 points per game average.
  • This contest's over/under is 1.5 points fewer than the 44 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The average total in Browns games this season is 46.7, 4.2 points more than Sunday's total of 42.5.
  • In 2020, games involving the Ravens have averaged a total of 47.6 points, 5.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Cleveland is 5-8-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Browns have just one ATS win in five games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
  • Cleveland's games this year have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).
  • This year, the Browns put up just 0.5 fewer points per game (21.2) than the Ravens surrender (21.7).
  • Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.7 points.
  • The Browns average just 2.6 fewer yards per game (354.1) than the Ravens allow per matchup (356.7).
  • Cleveland is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team totals more than 356.7 yards.
  • The Browns have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (10).
  • Against the spread, Baltimore is 6-8-0 this season.
  • This year, the Ravens won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
  • Baltimore's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 14 opportunities (35.7%).
  • The Ravens rack up just 1.2 more points per game (23.5) than the Browns allow (22.3).
  • Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team notches more than 22.3 points.
  • The Ravens rack up 72.3 more yards per game (387.9) than the Browns give up per matchup (315.6).
  • When Baltimore churns out over 315.6 yards, the team is 3-7 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • This season the Ravens have turned the ball over 18 times, four more than the Browns' takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

  • Cleveland has two wins against the spread, and is 4-2 overall, at home this year.
  • The Browns have one win ATS (1-4) as 2.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • Cleveland has gone over the total twice in six home games this season.
  • This season, Browns home games average 44.6 points, 2.1 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).
  • Away from home, Baltimore has two wins against the spread and is 3-4 overall.
  • The Ravens are winless ATS (0-5) as 2.5-point underdogs or more on the road.
  • This year, in seven away games, Baltimore has hit the over once.
  • Ravens away games this season average 45.9 total points, 3.4 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

