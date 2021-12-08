AFC North rivals will do battle in Week 14 of the NFL season when the Cleveland Browns (6-6) face the Baltimore Ravens (8-4).

Odds for Browns vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

Cleveland's games this season have gone over 42.5 points six of 13 times.

So far this season, 35.7% of Baltimore's games (5/14) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 42.5.

Sunday's over/under is 2.2 points lower than the two team's combined 44.7 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 1.5 points fewer than the 44 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The average total in Browns games this season is 46.7, 4.2 points more than Sunday's total of 42.5.

In 2020, games involving the Ravens have averaged a total of 47.6 points, 5.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland is 5-8-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Browns have just one ATS win in five games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Cleveland's games this year have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).

This year, the Browns put up just 0.5 fewer points per game (21.2) than the Ravens surrender (21.7).

Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.7 points.

The Browns average just 2.6 fewer yards per game (354.1) than the Ravens allow per matchup (356.7).

Cleveland is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team totals more than 356.7 yards.

The Browns have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (10).

Ravens stats and trends

Against the spread, Baltimore is 6-8-0 this season.

This year, the Ravens won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Baltimore's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 14 opportunities (35.7%).

The Ravens rack up just 1.2 more points per game (23.5) than the Browns allow (22.3).

Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team notches more than 22.3 points.

The Ravens rack up 72.3 more yards per game (387.9) than the Browns give up per matchup (315.6).

When Baltimore churns out over 315.6 yards, the team is 3-7 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

This season the Ravens have turned the ball over 18 times, four more than the Browns' takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

Cleveland has two wins against the spread, and is 4-2 overall, at home this year.

The Browns have one win ATS (1-4) as 2.5-point favorites or more at home.

Cleveland has gone over the total twice in six home games this season.

This season, Browns home games average 44.6 points, 2.1 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

Away from home, Baltimore has two wins against the spread and is 3-4 overall.

The Ravens are winless ATS (0-5) as 2.5-point underdogs or more on the road.

This year, in seven away games, Baltimore has hit the over once.

Ravens away games this season average 45.9 total points, 3.4 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

