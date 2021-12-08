The Washington Football Team (6-6) will attempt to keep their four-game winning run alive in a Week 14 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (8-4).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Dallas' games this season have gone over 47.5 points seven of 13 times.

Washington has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in six of 12 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 49.9 points per game, 2.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 47.1 points per game, 0.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 51.7 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 46.6 points, 0.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas has played 12 games, with nine wins against the spread.

This season, the Cowboys have an ATS record of 6-3 in their nine games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Dallas' games this year have gone over the point total in 46.2% of its opportunities (six times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Cowboys rack up 4.6 more points per game (29.4) than the Football Team give up (24.8).

Dallas is 7-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team records more than 24.8 points.

The Cowboys average 61.1 more yards per game (416.3) than the Football Team give up per matchup (355.2).

Dallas is 9-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team piles up over 355.2 yards.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 16 times this season, four more turnovers than the Football Team have forced (12).

Washington stats and trends

Against the spread, Washington is 5-7-0 this season.

The Football Team have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread once.

Washington's games this season have gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year the Football Team put up just 1.8 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Cowboys allow (22.3).

Washington is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team scores more than 22.3 points.

The Football Team average 26.9 fewer yards per game (345.6) than the Cowboys allow per matchup (372.5).

In games that Washington picks up over 372.5 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Football Team have 17 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 23 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Washington has two wins against the spread, and is 3-3 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 3.5-point underdogs or more, the Football Team are winless ATS (0-1).

In six home games this year, Washington has hit the over twice.

This season, Football Team home games average 47.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).

Away from home, Dallas is 5-1 against the spread, and 4-2 overall.

The Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as 3.5-point favorites or more away from home.

Dallas has hit the over twice in six road games this year.

Cowboys away games this season average 51.6 total points, 4.1 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).

