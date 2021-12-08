Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Washington Football Team (6-6) will attempt to keep their four-game winning run alive in a Week 14 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (8-4).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Washington

Over/under insights

  • Dallas' games this season have gone over 47.5 points seven of 13 times.
  • Washington has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in six of 12 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 49.9 points per game, 2.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 47.1 points per game, 0.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 51.7 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 46.6 points, 0.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Dallas has played 12 games, with nine wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Cowboys have an ATS record of 6-3 in their nine games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
  • Dallas' games this year have gone over the point total in 46.2% of its opportunities (six times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • The Cowboys rack up 4.6 more points per game (29.4) than the Football Team give up (24.8).
  • Dallas is 7-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team records more than 24.8 points.
  • The Cowboys average 61.1 more yards per game (416.3) than the Football Team give up per matchup (355.2).
  • Dallas is 9-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team piles up over 355.2 yards.
  • The Cowboys have turned the ball over 16 times this season, four more turnovers than the Football Team have forced (12).
  • Against the spread, Washington is 5-7-0 this season.
  • The Football Team have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread once.
  • Washington's games this season have gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Football Team put up just 1.8 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Cowboys allow (22.3).
  • Washington is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team scores more than 22.3 points.
  • The Football Team average 26.9 fewer yards per game (345.6) than the Cowboys allow per matchup (372.5).
  • In games that Washington picks up over 372.5 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Football Team have 17 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 23 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Washington has two wins against the spread, and is 3-3 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, as 3.5-point underdogs or more, the Football Team are winless ATS (0-1).
  • In six home games this year, Washington has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Football Team home games average 47.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).
  • Away from home, Dallas is 5-1 against the spread, and 4-2 overall.
  • The Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as 3.5-point favorites or more away from home.
  • Dallas has hit the over twice in six road games this year.
  • Cowboys away games this season average 51.6 total points, 4.1 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).

