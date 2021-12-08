The Denver Broncos (6-6) and Detroit Lions (1-10-1) will face each other in a Week 14 NFL matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Broncos vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 42 points in four of 12 games this season.

In 46.2% of Detroit's games this season (6/13), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 42.

The two teams combine to score 36.7 points per game, 5.3 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 44.5 points per game, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 44.3 points per game in 2020, 2.3 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 46.1 points, 4.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Broncos stats and trends

In Denver's 12 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Broncos covered the spread in their only game when favored by 7.5 points or more.

Denver's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of 12 opportunities (16.7%).

The Broncos average 6.5 fewer points per game (19.8) than the Lions give up (26.3).

Denver is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.3 points.

The Broncos collect 343.9 yards per game, 37.0 fewer yards than the 380.9 the Lions allow per contest.

In games that Denver amasses over 380.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over 15 times this season, one more turnover than the Lions have forced (14).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Denver's matchup with the Lions.

Lions stats and trends

Detroit has played 12 games, with nine wins against the spread.

The Lions have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more six times this year and are 5-1 ATS in those games.

Detroit's games this season have gone over the total in four out of 13 opportunities (30.8%).

The Lions rack up just 1.3 fewer points per game (16.9) than the Broncos allow (18.2).

Detroit is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team puts up more than 18.2 points.

The Lions collect just 14.6 fewer yards per game (310.9) than the Broncos allow per matchup (325.5).

When Detroit picks up over 325.5 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Lions have turned the ball over two more times (16 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

Denver is 3-3 against the spread, and 3-3 overall, at home.

The Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7.5-point favorites or greater at home.

In six home games this season, Denver has hit the over once.

This season, Broncos home games average 44.6 points, 2.6 more than this matchup's over/under (42).

This season on the road, Detroit is 4-2 against the spread and 0-5-1 overall.

Detroit has gone over the total once in six away games this year.

This season, Lions away games average 45.6 points, 3.6 more than this contest's over/under (42).

Powered by Data Skrive.