December 8, 2021
Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Denver Broncos (6-6) and Detroit Lions (1-10-1) will face each other in a Week 14 NFL matchup.

Odds for Broncos vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Denver has combined with its opponents to score more than 42 points in four of 12 games this season.
  • In 46.2% of Detroit's games this season (6/13), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 42.
  • The two teams combine to score 36.7 points per game, 5.3 less than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 44.5 points per game, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 44.3 points per game in 2020, 2.3 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 46.1 points, 4.1 more than the set total in this contest.
  • In Denver's 12 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Broncos covered the spread in their only game when favored by 7.5 points or more.
  • Denver's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of 12 opportunities (16.7%).
  • The Broncos average 6.5 fewer points per game (19.8) than the Lions give up (26.3).
  • Denver is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.3 points.
  • The Broncos collect 343.9 yards per game, 37.0 fewer yards than the 380.9 the Lions allow per contest.
  • In games that Denver amasses over 380.9 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Broncos have turned the ball over 15 times this season, one more turnover than the Lions have forced (14).
  • Detroit has played 12 games, with nine wins against the spread.
  • The Lions have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more six times this year and are 5-1 ATS in those games.
  • Detroit's games this season have gone over the total in four out of 13 opportunities (30.8%).
  • The Lions rack up just 1.3 fewer points per game (16.9) than the Broncos allow (18.2).
  • Detroit is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team puts up more than 18.2 points.
  • The Lions collect just 14.6 fewer yards per game (310.9) than the Broncos allow per matchup (325.5).
  • When Detroit picks up over 325.5 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
  • The Lions have turned the ball over two more times (16 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Denver is 3-3 against the spread, and 3-3 overall, at home.
  • The Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7.5-point favorites or greater at home.
  • In six home games this season, Denver has hit the over once.
  • This season, Broncos home games average 44.6 points, 2.6 more than this matchup's over/under (42).
  • This season on the road, Detroit is 4-2 against the spread and 0-5-1 overall.
  • Detroit has gone over the total once in six away games this year.
  • This season, Lions away games average 45.6 points, 3.6 more than this contest's over/under (42).

Powered by Data Skrive.