Publish date:
Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson's team-leading 914 receiving yards (76.2 per game) have come on 76 catches (120 targets) plus six touchdowns.
- Johnson has been the target of 25.8% (120 total) of his team's 466 passing attempts this season.
- With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Johnson has been on the receiving end of 19.0% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have thrown the ball in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Vikings.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
9
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- The 271.3 passing yards the Vikings yield per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Vikings' defense is 23rd in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Ravens last week, Johnson was targeted 11 times and racked up 105 yards on eight receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
- Johnson's 38 targets have led to 24 catches for 301 yards (100.3 per game) and three touchdowns in his last three games.
Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
120
25.8%
76
914
6
12
19.0%
Chase Claypool
72
15.5%
39
660
1
9
14.3%
Najee Harris
72
15.5%
57
387
2
11
17.5%
Pat Freiermuth
57
12.2%
43
353
6
15
23.8%
Powered By Data Skrive