There will be player prop bet markets available for Diontae Johnson ahead of Thursday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Johnson's Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) and the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) face off in a Week 14 matchup from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson's team-leading 914 receiving yards (76.2 per game) have come on 76 catches (120 targets) plus six touchdowns.

Johnson has been the target of 25.8% (120 total) of his team's 466 passing attempts this season.

With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Johnson has been on the receiving end of 19.0% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have thrown the ball in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 9 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Minnesota

The 271.3 passing yards the Vikings yield per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Vikings' defense is 23rd in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Ravens last week, Johnson was targeted 11 times and racked up 105 yards on eight receptions while scoring two touchdowns.

Johnson's 38 targets have led to 24 catches for 301 yards (100.3 per game) and three touchdowns in his last three games.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 120 25.8% 76 914 6 12 19.0% Chase Claypool 72 15.5% 39 660 1 9 14.3% Najee Harris 72 15.5% 57 387 2 11 17.5% Pat Freiermuth 57 12.2% 43 353 6 15 23.8%

