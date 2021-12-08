Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Diontae Johnson ahead of Thursday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Johnson's Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) and the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) face off in a Week 14 matchup from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Johnson's team-leading 914 receiving yards (76.2 per game) have come on 76 catches (120 targets) plus six touchdowns.
  • Johnson has been the target of 25.8% (120 total) of his team's 466 passing attempts this season.
  • With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Johnson has been on the receiving end of 19.0% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have thrown the ball in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

9

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • The 271.3 passing yards the Vikings yield per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Vikings' defense is 23rd in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Ravens last week, Johnson was targeted 11 times and racked up 105 yards on eight receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
  • Johnson's 38 targets have led to 24 catches for 301 yards (100.3 per game) and three touchdowns in his last three games.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

120

25.8%

76

914

6

12

19.0%

Chase Claypool

72

15.5%

39

660

1

9

14.3%

Najee Harris

72

15.5%

57

387

2

11

17.5%

Pat Freiermuth

57

12.2%

43

353

6

15

23.8%

