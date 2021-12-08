Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

NFC North opponents will battle in Week 14 of the NFL season when the Green Bay Packers (9-3) meet the Chicago Bears (4-8).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Packers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in seven of 12 games this season.
  • Chicago's games have gone over 43.5 points in four of 13 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 40.4 points per game, 3.1 less than the total in this contest.
  • The 44.1 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 0.6 more than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Packers games this season feature an average total of 48.3 points, a number 4.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 43.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Green Bay has played 12 games, with 10 wins against the spread.
  • Green Bay's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).
  • This year, the Packers score just 0.3 fewer points per game (23.6) than the Bears allow (23.9).
  • Green Bay is 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.9 points.
  • The Packers rack up 27.1 more yards per game (355.0) than the Bears allow per matchup (327.9).
  • When Green Bay churns out more than 327.9 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Packers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one fewer than the Bears have forced (11).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Green Bay's matchup with the Bears.
  • In Chicago's 12 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Bears have been underdogs by 12.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
  • Chicago's games this year have hit the over in 30.8% of its opportunities (four times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Bears put up 3.4 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Packers give up (20.2).
  • When Chicago puts up more than 20.2 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • The Bears average 298.8 yards per game, 22.9 fewer yards than the 321.7 the Packers give up.
  • In games that Chicago amasses more than 321.7 yards, the team is 2-6 against the spread and 2-5 overall.
  • The Bears have 19 giveaways this season, while the Packers have 19 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Green Bay has covered the spread every time, and is 5-0 overall, at home this year.
  • In five home games this year, Green Bay has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in Packers home games this season is 47.9 points, 4.4 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).
  • Chicago is 3-4 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.
  • In seven away games this year, Chicago has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Bears away games average 44.3 points, 0.8 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.