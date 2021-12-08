NFC North opponents will battle in Week 14 of the NFL season when the Green Bay Packers (9-3) meet the Chicago Bears (4-8).

Odds for Packers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

Chicago's games have gone over 43.5 points in four of 13 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 40.4 points per game, 3.1 less than the total in this contest.

The 44.1 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 0.6 more than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.

Packers games this season feature an average total of 48.3 points, a number 4.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 43.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay has played 12 games, with 10 wins against the spread.

Green Bay's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 12 opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Packers score just 0.3 fewer points per game (23.6) than the Bears allow (23.9).

Green Bay is 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.9 points.

The Packers rack up 27.1 more yards per game (355.0) than the Bears allow per matchup (327.9).

When Green Bay churns out more than 327.9 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Packers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one fewer than the Bears have forced (11).

Bears stats and trends

In Chicago's 12 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Bears have been underdogs by 12.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Chicago's games this year have hit the over in 30.8% of its opportunities (four times in 13 games with a set point total).

This year the Bears put up 3.4 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Packers give up (20.2).

When Chicago puts up more than 20.2 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Bears average 298.8 yards per game, 22.9 fewer yards than the 321.7 the Packers give up.

In games that Chicago amasses more than 321.7 yards, the team is 2-6 against the spread and 2-5 overall.

The Bears have 19 giveaways this season, while the Packers have 19 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Green Bay has covered the spread every time, and is 5-0 overall, at home this year.

In five home games this year, Green Bay has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Packers home games this season is 47.9 points, 4.4 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

Chicago is 3-4 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.

In seven away games this year, Chicago has gone over the total twice.

This season, Bears away games average 44.3 points, 0.8 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

