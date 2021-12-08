Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
BETTING
Publish date:

Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

There will be player props available for Justin Jefferson ahead of Thursday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) in Week 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson's 1,209 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Vikings. He's been targeted 112 times and has registered 78 receptions and seven touchdowns (100.8 yards per game).
  • So far this season, 24.9% of the 450 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.
  • With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 26.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have thrown the football in 58.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

7

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • The Steelers have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 252.0 yards per game through the air.
  • The Steelers' defense is sixth in the NFL, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Lions, Jefferson was targeted 14 times, picking up 182 yards on 11 receptions (averaging 16.5 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Jefferson has 23 receptions (on 33 targets) for 434 yards and three touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 144.7 yards per game.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

112

24.9%

78

1209

7

15

26.3%

Adam Thielen

92

20.4%

64

686

10

12

21.1%

Tyler Conklin

64

14.2%

47

469

3

14

24.6%

K.J. Osborn

54

12.0%

35

412

3

5

8.8%

