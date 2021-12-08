There will be player props available for Justin Jefferson ahead of Thursday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) in Week 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson's 1,209 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Vikings. He's been targeted 112 times and has registered 78 receptions and seven touchdowns (100.8 yards per game).

So far this season, 24.9% of the 450 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.

With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 26.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have thrown the football in 58.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 7 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

The Steelers have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 252.0 yards per game through the air.

The Steelers' defense is sixth in the NFL, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Lions, Jefferson was targeted 14 times, picking up 182 yards on 11 receptions (averaging 16.5 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.

Jefferson has 23 receptions (on 33 targets) for 434 yards and three touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 144.7 yards per game.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 112 24.9% 78 1209 7 15 26.3% Adam Thielen 92 20.4% 64 686 10 12 21.1% Tyler Conklin 64 14.2% 47 469 3 14 24.6% K.J. Osborn 54 12.0% 35 412 3 5 8.8%

