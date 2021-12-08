Publish date:
Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson's 1,209 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Vikings. He's been targeted 112 times and has registered 78 receptions and seven touchdowns (100.8 yards per game).
- So far this season, 24.9% of the 450 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.
- With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 26.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have thrown the football in 58.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
7
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- The Steelers have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 252.0 yards per game through the air.
- The Steelers' defense is sixth in the NFL, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Lions, Jefferson was targeted 14 times, picking up 182 yards on 11 receptions (averaging 16.5 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.
- Jefferson has 23 receptions (on 33 targets) for 434 yards and three touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 144.7 yards per game.
Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
112
24.9%
78
1209
7
15
26.3%
Adam Thielen
92
20.4%
64
686
10
12
21.1%
Tyler Conklin
64
14.2%
47
469
3
14
24.6%
K.J. Osborn
54
12.0%
35
412
3
5
8.8%
