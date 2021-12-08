Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) will hope to keep their five-game winning run alive in a Week 14 clash against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in six of 12 games this season.
  • So far this season, 53.8% of Las Vegas' games (7/13) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 48.
  • The two teams combine to average 48.1 points per game, 0.1 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 0.4 points more than the 47.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The Chiefs and their opponents have scored an average of 53.4 points per game in 2020, 5.4 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Raiders have averaged a total of 48.5 points, 0.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Against the spread, Kansas City is 5-7-0 this season.
  • The Chiefs have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 9.5 points or more.
  • Kansas City has eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Chiefs put up 25.3 points per game, comparable to the 26.0 per matchup the Raiders give up.
  • Kansas City is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.0 points.
  • The Chiefs collect 391.1 yards per game, 35.8 more yards than the 355.3 the Raiders give up per matchup.
  • When Kansas City picks up more than 355.3 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 23 times, 10 more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Kansas City's matchup with the Raiders.
  • In Las Vegas' 12 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
  • Las Vegas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).
  • The Raiders rack up just 1.2 more points per game (22.8) than the Chiefs allow (21.6).
  • Las Vegas is 6-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team records more than 21.6 points.
  • The Raiders collect 379.3 yards per game, just 11.6 more than the 367.7 the Chiefs give up.
  • In games that Las Vegas churns out over 367.7 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Raiders have turned the ball over 12 times, six fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (18).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Kansas City has two wins against the spread and is 5-2 overall.
  • At home, the Chiefs are winless ATS (0-1) as 9.5-point favorites or greater.
  • Kansas City has hit the over twice in seven home games this year.
  • Chiefs home games this season average 52.6 total points, 4.6 more than this contest's over/under (48).
  • Away from home, Las Vegas is 4-2 overall and 4-2 against the spread.
  • Las Vegas has hit the over twice in six road games this season.
  • The average point total in Raiders away games this season is 48.2 points, 0.2 more than this outing's over/under (48).

