The Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) will hope to keep their five-game winning run alive in a Week 14 clash against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6).

Odds for Chiefs vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Kansas City has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in six of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 53.8% of Las Vegas' games (7/13) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 48.

The two teams combine to average 48.1 points per game, 0.1 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 0.4 points more than the 47.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Chiefs and their opponents have scored an average of 53.4 points per game in 2020, 5.4 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Raiders have averaged a total of 48.5 points, 0.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Chiefs stats and trends

Against the spread, Kansas City is 5-7-0 this season.

The Chiefs have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 9.5 points or more.

Kansas City has eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Chiefs put up 25.3 points per game, comparable to the 26.0 per matchup the Raiders give up.

Kansas City is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.0 points.

The Chiefs collect 391.1 yards per game, 35.8 more yards than the 355.3 the Raiders give up per matchup.

When Kansas City picks up more than 355.3 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 23 times, 10 more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).

Raiders stats and trends

In Las Vegas' 12 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

Las Vegas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 13 opportunities (46.2%).

The Raiders rack up just 1.2 more points per game (22.8) than the Chiefs allow (21.6).

Las Vegas is 6-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team records more than 21.6 points.

The Raiders collect 379.3 yards per game, just 11.6 more than the 367.7 the Chiefs give up.

In games that Las Vegas churns out over 367.7 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Raiders have turned the ball over 12 times, six fewer times than the Chiefs have forced turnovers (18).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Kansas City has two wins against the spread and is 5-2 overall.

At home, the Chiefs are winless ATS (0-1) as 9.5-point favorites or greater.

Kansas City has hit the over twice in seven home games this year.

Chiefs home games this season average 52.6 total points, 4.6 more than this contest's over/under (48).

Away from home, Las Vegas is 4-2 overall and 4-2 against the spread.

Las Vegas has hit the over twice in six road games this season.

The average point total in Raiders away games this season is 48.2 points, 0.2 more than this outing's over/under (48).

