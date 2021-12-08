Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Ahead of Thursday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Kirk Cousins and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on FOX. Cousins' Minnesota Vikings (5-7) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) hit the field in Week 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cousins has passed for 3,353 yards while completing 68.4% of his throws (305-of-446), with 25 touchdowns and three interceptions (279.4 yards per game).
  • He has tacked on 75 rushing yards on 20 carries with one touchdown, averaging 6.3 yards per game.
  • The Vikings, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.1% of the time while running the football 41.9% of the time.
  • Cousins has attempted 57 of his 446 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.6% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cousins' matchup with the Steelers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

5

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

12

2+ Pass TDs

9

1+ Rush TDs

12

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Cousins' 329 passing yards one matchup against the Steelers are 76.5 more yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.
  • Cousins did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Steelers.
  • Note: Cousins' stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
  • The 252.0 yards per game the Steelers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 17 passing TDs allowed this year, the Steelers defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Lions, Cousins threw for 340 yards while completing 75.0% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns.
  • Over his last three games, Cousins has collected 919 passing yards (306.3 per game) while going 74-for-107 (69.2% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and one interception.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

112

24.9%

78

1209

7

15

26.3%

Adam Thielen

92

20.4%

64

686

10

12

21.1%

Tyler Conklin

64

14.2%

47

469

3

14

24.6%

Powered By Data Skrive