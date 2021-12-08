Ahead of Thursday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Kirk Cousins and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on FOX. Cousins' Minnesota Vikings (5-7) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) hit the field in Week 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cousins has passed for 3,353 yards while completing 68.4% of his throws (305-of-446), with 25 touchdowns and three interceptions (279.4 yards per game).

He has tacked on 75 rushing yards on 20 carries with one touchdown, averaging 6.3 yards per game.

The Vikings, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.1% of the time while running the football 41.9% of the time.

Cousins has attempted 57 of his 446 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.6% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 12 2+ Pass TDs 9 1+ Rush TDs 12

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Cousins' 329 passing yards one matchup against the Steelers are 76.5 more yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.

Cousins did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Steelers.

Note: Cousins' stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.

The 252.0 yards per game the Steelers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

With 17 passing TDs allowed this year, the Steelers defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Lions, Cousins threw for 340 yards while completing 75.0% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns.

Over his last three games, Cousins has collected 919 passing yards (306.3 per game) while going 74-for-107 (69.2% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and one interception.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 112 24.9% 78 1209 7 15 26.3% Adam Thielen 92 20.4% 64 686 10 12 21.1% Tyler Conklin 64 14.2% 47 469 3 14 24.6%

