Publish date:
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cousins has passed for 3,353 yards while completing 68.4% of his throws (305-of-446), with 25 touchdowns and three interceptions (279.4 yards per game).
- He has tacked on 75 rushing yards on 20 carries with one touchdown, averaging 6.3 yards per game.
- The Vikings, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.1% of the time while running the football 41.9% of the time.
- Cousins has attempted 57 of his 446 passes in the red zone, accounting for 45.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
5
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
12
2+ Pass TDs
9
1+ Rush TDs
12
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Cousins' 329 passing yards one matchup against the Steelers are 76.5 more yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.
- Cousins did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Steelers.
- Note: Cousins' stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
- The 252.0 yards per game the Steelers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
- With 17 passing TDs allowed this year, the Steelers defense is ranked sixth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Lions, Cousins threw for 340 yards while completing 75.0% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns.
- Over his last three games, Cousins has collected 919 passing yards (306.3 per game) while going 74-for-107 (69.2% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and one interception.
Cousins' Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
112
24.9%
78
1209
7
15
26.3%
Adam Thielen
92
20.4%
64
686
10
12
21.1%
Tyler Conklin
64
14.2%
47
469
3
14
24.6%
