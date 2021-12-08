An NFL Week 14 matchup features the Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) taking the field against the New York Giants (4-8).

Odds for Chargers vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in four of 12 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.8, is 0.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 49.1 points per game, 4.6 more than this contest's over/under.

Chargers games this season feature an average total of 50.3 points, a number 5.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.0 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 1.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles is 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).

This year, the Chargers average 3.4 more points per game (26.2) than the Giants give up (22.8).

Los Angeles is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 22.8 points.

The Chargers collect only 16.8 more yards per game (382.1) than the Giants give up per contest (365.3).

When Los Angeles piles up over 365.3 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Chargers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, four fewer than the Giants have forced (19).

Giants stats and trends

In New York's 12 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Giants have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 10.5 points or more (in two chances).

New York's games this year have hit the over on three of 12 set point totals (25%).

The Giants score 17.6 points per game, 8.7 fewer than the Chargers allow (26.3).

New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 26.3 points.

The Giants average 311.8 yards per game, 38.9 fewer yards than the 350.7 the Chargers give up.

In games that New York churns out over 350.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This season the Giants have 15 turnovers, one fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 3-3 overall.

Los Angeles has hit the over in three of six home games this season.

The average point total in Chargers home games this season is 50.9 points, 6.4 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

New York is 1-5 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, in away games.

This year, in six away games, New York has gone over the total three times.

Giants away games this season average 46.5 total points, 2.0 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

