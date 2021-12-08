Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Giants NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

An NFL Week 14 matchup features the Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) taking the field against the New York Giants (4-8).

Odds for Chargers vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in seven of 12 games this season.
  • New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in four of 12 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.8, is 0.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 49.1 points per game, 4.6 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Chargers games this season feature an average total of 50.3 points, a number 5.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46.0 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 1.5 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Los Angeles is 6-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).
  • This year, the Chargers average 3.4 more points per game (26.2) than the Giants give up (22.8).
  • Los Angeles is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 22.8 points.
  • The Chargers collect only 16.8 more yards per game (382.1) than the Giants give up per contest (365.3).
  • When Los Angeles piles up over 365.3 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Chargers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, four fewer than the Giants have forced (19).
  • In New York's 12 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Giants have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 10.5 points or more (in two chances).
  • New York's games this year have hit the over on three of 12 set point totals (25%).
  • The Giants score 17.6 points per game, 8.7 fewer than the Chargers allow (26.3).
  • New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 26.3 points.
  • The Giants average 311.8 yards per game, 38.9 fewer yards than the 350.7 the Chargers give up.
  • In games that New York churns out over 350.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • This season the Giants have 15 turnovers, one fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 3-3 overall.
  • Los Angeles has hit the over in three of six home games this season.
  • The average point total in Chargers home games this season is 50.9 points, 6.4 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).
  • New York is 1-5 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, in away games.
  • This year, in six away games, New York has gone over the total three times.
  • Giants away games this season average 46.5 total points, 2.0 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

