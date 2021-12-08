It'll be the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) versus the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) in NFL Week 14 action.

Odds for Vikings vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to put up more than 43.5 points in nine of 12 games this season.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over 43.5 points in five of 13 chances this season.

Thursday's total is 2.5 points lower than the two team's combined 46 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 49.2 points per game, 5.7 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Vikings games this season is 49.6, 6.1 points above Thursday's total of 43.5.

The 43.5 PPG average total in Steelers games this season is equal to this game's over/under.

Vikings stats and trends

Against the spread, Minnesota is 6-6-0 this season.

This season, the Vikings are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more (in three chances).

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).

The Vikings average just 1.9 more points per game (25.7) than the Steelers allow (23.8).

Minnesota is 6-3 against the spread and 4-5 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.8 points.

The Vikings average 20.8 more yards per game (384.9) than the Steelers give up per outing (364.1).

When Minnesota totals over 364.1 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Vikings have nine giveaways this season, while the Steelers have 11 takeaways.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has six wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Steelers are 5-2 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this year.

Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over in 38.5% of its opportunities (five times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Steelers score 5.1 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Vikings allow (25.4).

Pittsburgh is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 25.4 points.

The Steelers average 56.8 fewer yards per game (325.2) than the Vikings give up (382.0).

In games that Pittsburgh picks up more than 382.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-0-1 overall.

This season the Steelers have 14 turnovers, one fewer than the Vikings have takeaways (15).

Home and road insights

Minnesota has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this year.

The Vikings are winless ATS (0-2) as 3.5-point favorites or more at home.

In five home games this year, Minnesota has gone over the total once.

The average point total in Vikings home games this season is 50.4 points, 6.9 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

Pittsburgh is 2-3 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, on the road.

Pittsburgh has hit the over twice in five road games this year.

This season, Steelers away games average 45.5 points, 2.0 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

