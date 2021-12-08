Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

It'll be the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) versus the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) in NFL Week 14 action.

Odds for Vikings vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Minnesota and its opponents have combined to put up more than 43.5 points in nine of 12 games this season.
  • Pittsburgh's games have gone over 43.5 points in five of 13 chances this season.
  • Thursday's total is 2.5 points lower than the two team's combined 46 points per game average.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 49.2 points per game, 5.7 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Vikings games this season is 49.6, 6.1 points above Thursday's total of 43.5.
  • The 43.5 PPG average total in Steelers games this season is equal to this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Minnesota is 6-6-0 this season.
  • This season, the Vikings are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).
  • The Vikings average just 1.9 more points per game (25.7) than the Steelers allow (23.8).
  • Minnesota is 6-3 against the spread and 4-5 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.8 points.
  • The Vikings average 20.8 more yards per game (384.9) than the Steelers give up per outing (364.1).
  • When Minnesota totals over 364.1 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • The Vikings have nine giveaways this season, while the Steelers have 11 takeaways.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Minnesota's matchup with the Steelers.
  • Pittsburgh has six wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
  • The Steelers are 5-2 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this year.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over in 38.5% of its opportunities (five times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • The Steelers score 5.1 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Vikings allow (25.4).
  • Pittsburgh is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 25.4 points.
  • The Steelers average 56.8 fewer yards per game (325.2) than the Vikings give up (382.0).
  • In games that Pittsburgh picks up more than 382.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-0-1 overall.
  • This season the Steelers have 14 turnovers, one fewer than the Vikings have takeaways (15).

Home and road insights

  • Minnesota has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this year.
  • The Vikings are winless ATS (0-2) as 3.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • In five home games this year, Minnesota has gone over the total once.
  • The average point total in Vikings home games this season is 50.4 points, 6.9 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).
  • Pittsburgh is 2-3 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, on the road.
  • Pittsburgh has hit the over twice in five road games this year.
  • This season, Steelers away games average 45.5 points, 2.0 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

