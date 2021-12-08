Publish date:
Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota
Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds
Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris has churned out a team-high 779 rushing yards (64.9 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
- He also has 387 receiving yards (32.3 per game) on 57 catches, with two TDs.
- He has received 217 of his team's 284 carries this season (76.4%).
- The Steelers have run 62.1% passing plays and 37.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
6
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Rush TDs
5
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- In terms of defending against the run, the Vikings are 29th in the league, conceding 131.5 yards per game.
- This season the Vikings are ranked 16th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (11).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Harris racked up 71 yards on 21 carries.
- Harris also racked up 36 yards on five receptions.
- During his last three games, Harris has run for 133 yards on 41 carries (44.3 ypg), with one touchdown.
- Harris has caught 13 passes for 70 yards (23.3 ypg).
Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Najee Harris
217
76.4%
779
5
22
73.3%
3.6
Benny Snell Jr.
17
6.0%
56
0
0
0.0%
3.3
Chase Claypool
9
3.2%
54
0
2
6.7%
6.0
Kalen Ballage
11
3.9%
36
0
0
0.0%
3.3
