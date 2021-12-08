Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota

Author:

Before Najee Harris hits the field for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Harris' Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) and the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) take the field in Week 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris has churned out a team-high 779 rushing yards (64.9 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
  • He also has 387 receiving yards (32.3 per game) on 57 catches, with two TDs.
  • He has received 217 of his team's 284 carries this season (76.4%).
  • The Steelers have run 62.1% passing plays and 37.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Harris' matchup with the Vikings.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

6

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Rush TDs

5

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • In terms of defending against the run, the Vikings are 29th in the league, conceding 131.5 yards per game.
  • This season the Vikings are ranked 16th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (11).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Harris racked up 71 yards on 21 carries.
  • Harris also racked up 36 yards on five receptions.
  • During his last three games, Harris has run for 133 yards on 41 carries (44.3 ypg), with one touchdown.
  • Harris has caught 13 passes for 70 yards (23.3 ypg).

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Najee Harris

217

76.4%

779

5

22

73.3%

3.6

Benny Snell Jr.

17

6.0%

56

0

0

0.0%

3.3

Chase Claypool

9

3.2%

54

0

2

6.7%

6.0

Kalen Ballage

11

3.9%

36

0

0

0.0%

3.3

Powered By Data Skrive