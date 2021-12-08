Before Najee Harris hits the field for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Harris' Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) and the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) take the field in Week 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has churned out a team-high 779 rushing yards (64.9 per game) and scored five touchdowns.

He also has 387 receiving yards (32.3 per game) on 57 catches, with two TDs.

He has received 217 of his team's 284 carries this season (76.4%).

The Steelers have run 62.1% passing plays and 37.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 6 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 5 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Minnesota

In terms of defending against the run, the Vikings are 29th in the league, conceding 131.5 yards per game.

This season the Vikings are ranked 16th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (11).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Harris racked up 71 yards on 21 carries.

Harris also racked up 36 yards on five receptions.

During his last three games, Harris has run for 133 yards on 41 carries (44.3 ypg), with one touchdown.

Harris has caught 13 passes for 70 yards (23.3 ypg).

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Najee Harris 217 76.4% 779 5 22 73.3% 3.6 Benny Snell Jr. 17 6.0% 56 0 0 0.0% 3.3 Chase Claypool 9 3.2% 54 0 2 6.7% 6.0 Kalen Ballage 11 3.9% 36 0 0 0.0% 3.3

