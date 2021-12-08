The New Orleans Saints (5-7) will attempt to break their five-game losing run in a Week 14 clash against the New York Jets (3-9).

Odds for Saints vs. Jets

Over/under insights

New Orleans and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in seven of 13 games this season.

So far this season, 58.3% of New York's games (7/12) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 43.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.9, is 2.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 53.6 points per game, 10.1 more than this contest's over/under.

Saints games this season feature an average total of 44.5 points, a number 1.0 point higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 43.5-point total for this game is 0.7 points below the 44.2 points per game average total in Jets games this season.

Saints stats and trends

In New Orleans' 12 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Saints are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 5 points or more (in three chances).

New Orleans' games this year have gone over the point total in 46.2% of its opportunities (six times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Saints score 7.8 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Jets surrender (30.6).

New Orleans is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.6 points.

The Saints collect 79.5 fewer yards per game (317.3) than the Jets allow per contest (396.8).

New Orleans is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team churns out over 396.8 yards.

The Saints have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Jets stats and trends

In New York's 12 games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This year, the Jets have just two against the spread wins in eight games as an underdog of 5 points or more.

New York's games this season have hit the over seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).

The Jets put up 4.9 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Saints give up (23.0).

When New York scores more than 23.0 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Jets average just 19.5 fewer yards per game (327.0) than the Saints give up per contest (346.5).

New York is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team churns out more than 346.5 yards.

The Jets have turned the ball over 25 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Saints have forced (17).

Home and road insights

At home this season, New York has two wins against the spread and is 2-4 overall.

This season, New York has gone over the total in four of six home games.

Jets home games this season average 44.5 total points, 1.0 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

New Orleans is 3-3 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, away from home.

The Saints are winless ATS (0-1) away from home as 5-point favorites or more.

This season, in three of six road games New Orleans has gone over the total.

Saints away games this season average 43.3 total points, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

