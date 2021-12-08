Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

New Orleans Saints vs. New York Jets NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New Orleans Saints (5-7) will attempt to break their five-game losing run in a Week 14 clash against the New York Jets (3-9).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Saints vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • New Orleans and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in seven of 13 games this season.
  • So far this season, 58.3% of New York's games (7/12) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 43.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.9, is 2.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 53.6 points per game, 10.1 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Saints games this season feature an average total of 44.5 points, a number 1.0 point higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 43.5-point total for this game is 0.7 points below the 44.2 points per game average total in Jets games this season.
  • In New Orleans' 12 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Saints are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 5 points or more (in three chances).
  • New Orleans' games this year have gone over the point total in 46.2% of its opportunities (six times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • The Saints score 7.8 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Jets surrender (30.6).
  • New Orleans is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.6 points.
  • The Saints collect 79.5 fewer yards per game (317.3) than the Jets allow per contest (396.8).
  • New Orleans is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team churns out over 396.8 yards.
  • The Saints have turned the ball over seven more times (16 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (9) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New Orleans' matchup with the Jets.
  • In New York's 12 games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Jets have just two against the spread wins in eight games as an underdog of 5 points or more.
  • New York's games this season have hit the over seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).
  • The Jets put up 4.9 fewer points per game (18.1) than the Saints give up (23.0).
  • When New York scores more than 23.0 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Jets average just 19.5 fewer yards per game (327.0) than the Saints give up per contest (346.5).
  • New York is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team churns out more than 346.5 yards.
  • The Jets have turned the ball over 25 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Saints have forced (17).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, New York has two wins against the spread and is 2-4 overall.
  • This season, New York has gone over the total in four of six home games.
  • Jets home games this season average 44.5 total points, 1.0 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).
  • New Orleans is 3-3 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, away from home.
  • The Saints are winless ATS (0-1) away from home as 5-point favorites or more.
  • This season, in three of six road games New Orleans has gone over the total.
  • Saints away games this season average 43.3 total points, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.