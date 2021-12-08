Publish date:
Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Freiermuth has caught 43 passes on 57 targets for 353 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 29.4 yards per game.
- So far this season, 12.2% of the 466 passes thrown by his team have gone Freiermuth's way.
- With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 23.8% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.1% of the time while running the ball 37.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- This week Freiermuth will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (271.3 yards allowed per game).
- With 21 passing TDs allowed this season, the Vikings defense is ranked 23rd in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Ravens, Freiermuth was targeted four times, picking up 26 yards on three receptions.
- Freiermuth's 11 receptions (15 targets) have netted him 77 yards (25.7 ypg) and two touchdowns in his last three games.
Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Pat Freiermuth
57
12.2%
43
353
6
15
23.8%
Diontae Johnson
120
25.8%
76
914
6
12
19.0%
Chase Claypool
72
15.5%
39
660
1
9
14.3%
Najee Harris
72
15.5%
57
387
2
11
17.5%
