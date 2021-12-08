Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota

Author:

Before placing any bets on Pat Freiermuth's player prop bet markets for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Freiermuth and the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) take the field against the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) in Week 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Freiermuth has caught 43 passes on 57 targets for 353 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 29.4 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 12.2% of the 466 passes thrown by his team have gone Freiermuth's way.
  • With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 23.8% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.1% of the time while running the ball 37.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • This week Freiermuth will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (271.3 yards allowed per game).
  • With 21 passing TDs allowed this season, the Vikings defense is ranked 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Ravens, Freiermuth was targeted four times, picking up 26 yards on three receptions.
  • Freiermuth's 11 receptions (15 targets) have netted him 77 yards (25.7 ypg) and two touchdowns in his last three games.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Pat Freiermuth

57

12.2%

43

353

6

15

23.8%

Diontae Johnson

120

25.8%

76

914

6

12

19.0%

Chase Claypool

72

15.5%

39

660

1

9

14.3%

Najee Harris

72

15.5%

57

387

2

11

17.5%

