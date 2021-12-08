Before placing any bets on Pat Freiermuth's player prop bet markets for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Freiermuth and the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) take the field against the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) in Week 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freiermuth has caught 43 passes on 57 targets for 353 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 29.4 yards per game.

So far this season, 12.2% of the 466 passes thrown by his team have gone Freiermuth's way.

With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 23.8% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.1% of the time while running the ball 37.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Minnesota

This week Freiermuth will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (271.3 yards allowed per game).

With 21 passing TDs allowed this season, the Vikings defense is ranked 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Ravens, Freiermuth was targeted four times, picking up 26 yards on three receptions.

Freiermuth's 11 receptions (15 targets) have netted him 77 yards (25.7 ypg) and two touchdowns in his last three games.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Pat Freiermuth 57 12.2% 43 353 6 15 23.8% Diontae Johnson 120 25.8% 76 914 6 12 19.0% Chase Claypool 72 15.5% 39 660 1 9 14.3% Najee Harris 72 15.5% 57 387 2 11 17.5%

