An NFL Week 14 matchup features the Seattle Seahawks (4-8) playing the Houston Texans (2-10).

Odds for Seahawks vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Seattle has combined with its opponents to score more than 41.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.

Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in four of 12 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 33.6 points per game, 7.9 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 6.2 points lower than the 47.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The average total in Seahawks games this season is 48.0, 6.5 points more than Sunday's total of 41.5.

The 45.1 PPG average total in Texans games this season is 3.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle is 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

Seattle has eclipsed the over/under in 25% of its opportunities this year (three times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Seahawks score 19.9 points per game, 7.0 fewer than the Texans allow per outing (26.9).

Seattle is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.9 points.

The Seahawks collect 80.7 fewer yards per game (298.3), than the Texans allow per matchup (379.0).

When Seattle churns out over 379.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Seahawks have 10 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 21 takeaways.

Texans stats and trends

Against the spread, Houston is 5-7-0 this year.

The Texans have an ATS record of 4-5 in their nine games as an underdog of 7.5 points or more this year.

Houston's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in 12 opportunities (33.3%).

The Texans rack up 13.7 points per game, 7.1 fewer than the Seahawks give up (20.8).

Houston is 5-0 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team scores more than 20.8 points.

The Texans rack up 254.5 yards per game, 141.7 fewer yards than the 396.2 the Seahawks allow.

The Texans have turned the ball over 20 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (13).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Houston is 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

This season, Houston has hit the over in three of six home games.

This season, Texans home games average 44.0 points, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

Seattle is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, away from home.

Seattle has hit the over once in six road games this season.

The average point total in Seahawks away games this season is 48.8 points, 7.3 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

