Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

An NFL Week 14 matchup features the Seattle Seahawks (4-8) playing the Houston Texans (2-10).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Seahawks vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • Seattle has combined with its opponents to score more than 41.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.
  • Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in four of 12 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 33.6 points per game, 7.9 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 6.2 points lower than the 47.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The average total in Seahawks games this season is 48.0, 6.5 points more than Sunday's total of 41.5.
  • The 45.1 PPG average total in Texans games this season is 3.6 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Seattle is 6-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • Seattle has eclipsed the over/under in 25% of its opportunities this year (three times over 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Seahawks score 19.9 points per game, 7.0 fewer than the Texans allow per outing (26.9).
  • Seattle is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.9 points.
  • The Seahawks collect 80.7 fewer yards per game (298.3), than the Texans allow per matchup (379.0).
  • When Seattle churns out over 379.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Seahawks have 10 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 21 takeaways.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Seattle's matchup with the Texans.
  • Against the spread, Houston is 5-7-0 this year.
  • The Texans have an ATS record of 4-5 in their nine games as an underdog of 7.5 points or more this year.
  • Houston's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in 12 opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Texans rack up 13.7 points per game, 7.1 fewer than the Seahawks give up (20.8).
  • Houston is 5-0 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team scores more than 20.8 points.
  • The Texans rack up 254.5 yards per game, 141.7 fewer yards than the 396.2 the Seahawks allow.
  • The Texans have turned the ball over 20 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (13).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Houston is 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall.
  • This season, Houston has hit the over in three of six home games.
  • This season, Texans home games average 44.0 points, 2.5 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).
  • Seattle is 3-3 against the spread, and 2-4 overall, away from home.
  • Seattle has hit the over once in six road games this season.
  • The average point total in Seahawks away games this season is 48.8 points, 7.3 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.