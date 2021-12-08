The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) will attempt to extend their three-game winning run versus the Buffalo Bills (7-5) in Week 14.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Bills

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over 52.5 points six of 12 times.

So far this season, 38.5% of Buffalo's games (5/13) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 52.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.4, is 6.9 points more than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 13.7 points greater than the 38.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.8, 1.7 points fewer than Sunday's total of 52.5.

In 2020, games involving the Bills have averaged a total of 48.2 points, 4.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Buccaneers have an against the spread record of 5-5 in their 10 games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Tampa Bay's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Buccaneers rack up 15.1 more points per game (31.4) than the Bills allow (16.3).

When Tampa Bay scores more than 16.3 points, it is 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

The Buccaneers average 131.4 more yards per game (403.7) than the Bills give up per contest (272.3).

When Tampa Bay picks up more than 272.3 yards, the team is 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

The Buccaneers have 16 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 26 takeaways.

Bills stats and trends

Against the spread, Buffalo is 8-5-0 this season.

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on five of 13 set point totals (38.5%).

The Bills average 28.0 points per game, 5.5 more than the Buccaneers give up (22.5).

Buffalo is 8-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.5 points.

The Bills rack up 376.0 yards per game, 43.2 more yards than the 332.8 the Buccaneers allow.

When Buffalo piles up over 332.8 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This season the Bills have 17 turnovers, seven fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (24).

Home and road insights

Tampa Bay is 4-1 against the spread, and 5-0 overall, at home this season.

The Buccaneers are 4-1 ATS as 3.5-point favorites or greater at home.

In five home games this year, Tampa Bay has hit the over three times.

The average total in Buccaneers home games this season is 49.8 points, 2.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (52.5).

This year away from home, Buffalo is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

As 3.5-point underdogs or more away from home, the Bills are 4-2 ATS.

In seven road games this year, Buffalo has hit the over three times.

This season, Bills away games average 49.9 points, 2.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (52.5).

