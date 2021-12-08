Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) will attempt to extend their three-game winning run versus the Buffalo Bills (7-5) in Week 14.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Bills

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over 52.5 points six of 12 times.
  • So far this season, 38.5% of Buffalo's games (5/13) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 52.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.4, is 6.9 points more than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 13.7 points greater than the 38.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.8, 1.7 points fewer than Sunday's total of 52.5.
  • In 2020, games involving the Bills have averaged a total of 48.2 points, 4.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Tampa Bay is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Buccaneers have an against the spread record of 5-5 in their 10 games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 12 opportunities (50%).
  • This year, the Buccaneers rack up 15.1 more points per game (31.4) than the Bills allow (16.3).
  • When Tampa Bay scores more than 16.3 points, it is 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall.
  • The Buccaneers average 131.4 more yards per game (403.7) than the Bills give up per contest (272.3).
  • When Tampa Bay picks up more than 272.3 yards, the team is 6-6 against the spread and 9-3 overall.
  • The Buccaneers have 16 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 26 takeaways.
  • Against the spread, Buffalo is 8-5-0 this season.
  • Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on five of 13 set point totals (38.5%).
  • The Bills average 28.0 points per game, 5.5 more than the Buccaneers give up (22.5).
  • Buffalo is 8-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.5 points.
  • The Bills rack up 376.0 yards per game, 43.2 more yards than the 332.8 the Buccaneers allow.
  • When Buffalo piles up over 332.8 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • This season the Bills have 17 turnovers, seven fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (24).

Home and road insights

  • Tampa Bay is 4-1 against the spread, and 5-0 overall, at home this season.
  • The Buccaneers are 4-1 ATS as 3.5-point favorites or greater at home.
  • In five home games this year, Tampa Bay has hit the over three times.
  • The average total in Buccaneers home games this season is 49.8 points, 2.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (52.5).
  • This year away from home, Buffalo is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • As 3.5-point underdogs or more away from home, the Bills are 4-2 ATS.
  • In seven road games this year, Buffalo has hit the over three times.
  • This season, Bills away games average 49.9 points, 2.6 fewer than this outing's over/under (52.5).

