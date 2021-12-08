The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) will carry a four-game losing run into a Week 14 battle against the Tennessee Titans (8-4).

Odds for Titans vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in nine of 12 games (75%) this season.

Jacksonville and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in five of 12 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.3, is 3.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 50.9 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 6.9 more than the 44 total in this contest.

The average total in Titans games this season is 49.5, 5.5 points above Sunday's total of 44.

The 47.0 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 3.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Titans have been favored by 9 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).

The Titans score 25.3 points per game, comparable to the 26.7 per matchup the Jaguars allow.

Tennessee is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 26.7 points.

The Titans rack up just 10.9 fewer yards per game (354.2) than the Jaguars allow per outing (365.1).

Tennessee is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team picks up more than 365.1 yards.

This year, the Titans have turned the ball over 21 times, 15 more than the Jaguars' takeaways (6).

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has played 12 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Jaguars have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 9 points or more (in three chances).

Jacksonville's games this season have gone over the point total only two times in 12 opportunities (16.7%).

This year the Jaguars rack up 9.2 fewer points per game (15.0) than the Titans give up (24.2).

The Jaguars rack up 41.8 fewer yards per game (312.3) than the Titans give up per outing (354.1).

In games that Jacksonville piles up more than 354.1 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over seven more times (21 total) than the Titans have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

Tennessee is 3-3 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, at home this season.

At home, the Titans are winless ATS (0-1) as 9-point favorites or greater.

This season, in six home games, Tennessee has hit the over twice.

Titans home games this season average 50.0 total points, 6.0 more than this contest's over/under (44).

On the road, Jacksonville has two wins against the spread and is 0-5 overall.

Jacksonville has hit the over once in five road games this season.

Jaguars away games this season average 46.3 total points, 2.3 more than this outing's over/under (44).

