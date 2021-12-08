Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) will carry a four-game losing run into a Week 14 battle against the Tennessee Titans (8-4).

Odds for Titans vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in nine of 12 games (75%) this season.
  • Jacksonville and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in five of 12 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.3, is 3.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 50.9 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 6.9 more than the 44 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Titans games this season is 49.5, 5.5 points above Sunday's total of 44.
  • The 47.0 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 3.0 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Tennessee has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
  • The Titans have been favored by 9 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).
  • The Titans score 25.3 points per game, comparable to the 26.7 per matchup the Jaguars allow.
  • Tennessee is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 26.7 points.
  • The Titans rack up just 10.9 fewer yards per game (354.2) than the Jaguars allow per outing (365.1).
  • Tennessee is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team picks up more than 365.1 yards.
  • This year, the Titans have turned the ball over 21 times, 15 more than the Jaguars' takeaways (6).
  • Jacksonville has played 12 games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Jaguars have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 9 points or more (in three chances).
  • Jacksonville's games this season have gone over the point total only two times in 12 opportunities (16.7%).
  • This year the Jaguars rack up 9.2 fewer points per game (15.0) than the Titans give up (24.2).
  • The Jaguars rack up 41.8 fewer yards per game (312.3) than the Titans give up per outing (354.1).
  • In games that Jacksonville piles up more than 354.1 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
  • The Jaguars have turned the ball over seven more times (21 total) than the Titans have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Tennessee is 3-3 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, the Titans are winless ATS (0-1) as 9-point favorites or greater.
  • This season, in six home games, Tennessee has hit the over twice.
  • Titans home games this season average 50.0 total points, 6.0 more than this contest's over/under (44).
  • On the road, Jacksonville has two wins against the spread and is 0-5 overall.
  • Jacksonville has hit the over once in five road games this season.
  • Jaguars away games this season average 46.3 total points, 2.3 more than this outing's over/under (44).

