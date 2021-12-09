Publish date:
Alexander Mattison Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh
Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Odds
Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Mattison has rushed for 405 yards (33.8 per game) on 110 carries with two touchdowns.
- He's also caught 24 passes for 183 yards (15.3 per game) with one touchdown.
- He has handled 110, or 33.8%, of his team's 325 rushing attempts this season.
- The Vikings, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.1% of the time while running the football 41.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- The Steelers give up 130.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 27th-ranked rush defense.
- Mattison and the Vikings will face off against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (12).
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Lions, Mattison ran the ball 22 times for 90 yards (4.1 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.
- Mattison added three catches for 34 yards.
- In his last three games, Mattison has racked up 32 carries for 116 yards (38.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He's also grabbed five passes for 41 yards (13.7 per game).
Mattison's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Alexander Mattison
110
33.8%
405
2
24
35.3%
3.7
Dalvin Cook
171
52.6%
773
4
37
54.4%
4.5
Kirk Cousins
20
6.2%
75
1
4
5.9%
3.8
C.J. Ham
7
2.2%
34
0
2
2.9%
4.9
