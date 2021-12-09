In advance of Thursday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Alexander Mattison and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on FOX. Mattison and the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) play the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) in Week 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Odds

Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Mattison has rushed for 405 yards (33.8 per game) on 110 carries with two touchdowns.

He's also caught 24 passes for 183 yards (15.3 per game) with one touchdown.

He has handled 110, or 33.8%, of his team's 325 rushing attempts this season.

The Vikings, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.1% of the time while running the football 41.9% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mattison's matchup with the Steelers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

The Steelers give up 130.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 27th-ranked rush defense.

Mattison and the Vikings will face off against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Lions, Mattison ran the ball 22 times for 90 yards (4.1 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.

Mattison added three catches for 34 yards.

In his last three games, Mattison has racked up 32 carries for 116 yards (38.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

He's also grabbed five passes for 41 yards (13.7 per game).

Mattison's Minnesota Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alexander Mattison 110 33.8% 405 2 24 35.3% 3.7 Dalvin Cook 171 52.6% 773 4 37 54.4% 4.5 Kirk Cousins 20 6.2% 75 1 4 5.9% 3.8 C.J. Ham 7 2.2% 34 0 2 2.9% 4.9

Powered By Data Skrive