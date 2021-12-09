The Arizona Cardinals (10-2) face an NFC West matchup in Week 14 with the Los Angeles Rams (8-4).

Odds for Cardinals vs. Rams

Over/under insights

Arizona's games this season have gone over 51.5 points three of 12 times.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in four of 12 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 56.6 points per game, 5.1 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 41.2 points per game, 10.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Cardinals and their opponents score an average of 48.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer than Monday's total.

The 51.5 total in this game is 1.4 points higher than the 50.1 average total in Rams games this season.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona is 9-3-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Cardinals have an against the spread record of 4-3 in their seven games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Arizona's games this year have hit the over six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

The Cardinals average 28.6 points per game, 6.1 more than the Rams surrender per contest (22.5).

When Arizona records more than 22.5 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

The Cardinals rack up 30.0 more yards per game (368.8) than the Rams allow per outing (338.8).

Arizona is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team piles up over 338.8 yards.

This year, the Cardinals have 11 turnovers, six fewer than the Rams have takeaways (17).

Rams stats and trends

Against the spread, Los Angeles is 5-7-0 this year.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

The Rams rack up 9.3 more points per game (28.0) than the Cardinals allow (18.7).

Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team scores more than 18.7 points.

The Rams rack up 68.1 more yards per game (386.9) than the Cardinals give up per matchup (318.8).

Los Angeles is 5-6 against the spread and 8-3 overall when the team picks up over 318.8 yards.

This season the Rams have 14 turnovers, nine fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

Arizona has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-2 overall there, this season.

At home, as 2.5-point favorites or greater, the Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-3).

This year, in five home games, Arizona has gone over the total twice.

The average total in Cardinals home games this season is 47.7 points, 3.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).

Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 4-2 overall, in away games.

Away from home, the Rams have two wins ATS (2-3) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

Los Angeles has gone over the total in three of six away games this year.

Rams away games this season average 49.1 total points, 2.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51.5).

