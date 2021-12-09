Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Arizona Cardinals (10-2) face an NFC West matchup in Week 14 with the Los Angeles Rams (8-4).

Odds for Cardinals vs. Rams

Over/under insights

  • Arizona's games this season have gone over 51.5 points three of 12 times.
  • Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in four of 12 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 56.6 points per game, 5.1 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 41.2 points per game, 10.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Cardinals and their opponents score an average of 48.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer than Monday's total.
  • The 51.5 total in this game is 1.4 points higher than the 50.1 average total in Rams games this season.
  • Arizona is 9-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Cardinals have an against the spread record of 4-3 in their seven games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
  • Arizona's games this year have hit the over six times in 12 opportunities (50%).
  • The Cardinals average 28.6 points per game, 6.1 more than the Rams surrender per contest (22.5).
  • When Arizona records more than 22.5 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall.
  • The Cardinals rack up 30.0 more yards per game (368.8) than the Rams allow per outing (338.8).
  • Arizona is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team piles up over 338.8 yards.
  • This year, the Cardinals have 11 turnovers, six fewer than the Rams have takeaways (17).
  • Against the spread, Los Angeles is 5-7-0 this year.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over six times in 12 opportunities (50%).
  • The Rams rack up 9.3 more points per game (28.0) than the Cardinals allow (18.7).
  • Los Angeles is 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team scores more than 18.7 points.
  • The Rams rack up 68.1 more yards per game (386.9) than the Cardinals give up per matchup (318.8).
  • Los Angeles is 5-6 against the spread and 8-3 overall when the team picks up over 318.8 yards.
  • This season the Rams have 14 turnovers, nine fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

  • Arizona has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-2 overall there, this season.
  • At home, as 2.5-point favorites or greater, the Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-3).
  • This year, in five home games, Arizona has gone over the total twice.
  • The average total in Cardinals home games this season is 47.7 points, 3.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).
  • Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 4-2 overall, in away games.
  • Away from home, the Rams have two wins ATS (2-3) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.
  • Los Angeles has gone over the total in three of six away games this year.
  • Rams away games this season average 49.1 total points, 2.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51.5).

