Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Roethlisberger has thrown for 2,758 yards (229.8 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 64.8% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
- He has added five rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 0.4 yards per game.
- The Steelers have run 62.1% passing plays and 37.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
- Roethlisberger has thrown 53 passes in the red zone this season, 57.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
6
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
11
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
11
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Roethlisberger threw for 243 passing yards in one matchup against the Vikings, 3.5 fewer yards his over/under in Thursday's game.
- Roethlisberger threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Vikings.
- Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
- The 271.3 yards per game the Vikings are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- The Vikings have given up 21 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 23rd in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Ravens, Roethlisberger threw for 236 yards while completing 67.7% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns.
- Over his last three games, Roethlisberger has recorded 772 passing yards (257.3 per game) while going 73-for-116 (62.9% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and two interceptions.
Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
120
25.8%
76
914
6
12
19.0%
Chase Claypool
72
15.5%
39
660
1
9
14.3%
Najee Harris
72
15.5%
57
387
2
11
17.5%
