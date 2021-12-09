Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota

Author:

Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Thursday's NFL action, including for Ben Roethlisberger, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) square off against the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) in Week 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Roethlisberger has thrown for 2,758 yards (229.8 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 64.8% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
  • He has added five rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 0.4 yards per game.
  • The Steelers have run 62.1% passing plays and 37.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Roethlisberger has thrown 53 passes in the red zone this season, 57.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

6

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

11

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

11

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Roethlisberger threw for 243 passing yards in one matchup against the Vikings, 3.5 fewer yards his over/under in Thursday's game.
  • Roethlisberger threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Vikings.
  • Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
  • The 271.3 yards per game the Vikings are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Vikings have given up 21 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 23rd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Ravens, Roethlisberger threw for 236 yards while completing 67.7% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • Over his last three games, Roethlisberger has recorded 772 passing yards (257.3 per game) while going 73-for-116 (62.9% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and two interceptions.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

120

25.8%

76

914

6

12

19.0%

Chase Claypool

72

15.5%

39

660

1

9

14.3%

Najee Harris

72

15.5%

57

387

2

11

17.5%

