Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Thursday's NFL action, including for Ben Roethlisberger, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) square off against the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) in Week 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Roethlisberger has thrown for 2,758 yards (229.8 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 64.8% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

He has added five rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 0.4 yards per game.

The Steelers have run 62.1% passing plays and 37.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

Roethlisberger has thrown 53 passes in the red zone this season, 57.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Roethlisberger's matchup with the Vikings.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 6 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 11 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 11

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Roethlisberger threw for 243 passing yards in one matchup against the Vikings, 3.5 fewer yards his over/under in Thursday's game.

Roethlisberger threw multiple touchdown passes in that game against the Vikings.

Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.

The 271.3 yards per game the Vikings are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Vikings have given up 21 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 23rd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Ravens, Roethlisberger threw for 236 yards while completing 67.7% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns.

Over his last three games, Roethlisberger has recorded 772 passing yards (257.3 per game) while going 73-for-116 (62.9% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and two interceptions.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 120 25.8% 76 914 6 12 19.0% Chase Claypool 72 15.5% 39 660 1 9 14.3% Najee Harris 72 15.5% 57 387 2 11 17.5%

Powered By Data Skrive