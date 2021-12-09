NFC South foes will battle in Week 14 of the NFL season when the Carolina Panthers (5-7) meet the Atlanta Falcons (5-7).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Panthers vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in five of 12 games (41.7%) this season.

So far this season, 58.3% of Atlanta's games (7/12) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 42.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 37.7, is 4.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 48.8 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 6.3 more than the 42.5 over/under in this contest.

The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 44.4 points per game in 2021, 1.9 more than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 48.0 points, 5.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Panthers stats and trends

In Carolina's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Panthers have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Carolina has gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Panthers score 19.7 points per game, 8.0 fewer than the Falcons surrender per matchup (27.7).

Carolina is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.7 points.

The Panthers collect 58.4 fewer yards per game (308.7), than the Falcons give up per matchup (367.1).

Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses over 367.1 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 20 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (12).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Carolina's matchup with the Falcons.

Falcons stats and trends

Against the spread, Atlanta is 4-8-0 this season.

The Falcons have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in six chances).

Atlanta has hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

This season the Falcons score 3.1 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Panthers allow (21.1).

Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team puts up more than 21.1 points.

The Falcons rack up 25.4 more yards per game (316.3) than the Panthers give up per outing (290.9).

When Atlanta churns out over 290.9 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

This season the Falcons have turned the ball over 19 times, five more than the Panthers' takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

Carolina has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-4 overall there, this year.

The Panthers have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point favorites or more at home.

This year, in six home games, Carolina has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Panthers home games this season is 44.3 points, 1.8 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

Atlanta is 4-2 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, in away games.

The Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point underdogs or more away from home.

In three of six away games this season, Atlanta has hit the over.

This season, Falcons away games average 48.4 points, 5.9 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.