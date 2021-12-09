Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

NFC South foes will battle in Week 14 of the NFL season when the Carolina Panthers (5-7) meet the Atlanta Falcons (5-7).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Panthers vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in five of 12 games (41.7%) this season.
  • So far this season, 58.3% of Atlanta's games (7/12) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 42.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 37.7, is 4.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 48.8 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 6.3 more than the 42.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 44.4 points per game in 2021, 1.9 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 48.0 points, 5.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • In Carolina's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Panthers have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Carolina has gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Panthers score 19.7 points per game, 8.0 fewer than the Falcons surrender per matchup (27.7).
  • Carolina is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.7 points.
  • The Panthers collect 58.4 fewer yards per game (308.7), than the Falcons give up per matchup (367.1).
  • Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses over 367.1 yards.
  • The Panthers have turned the ball over 20 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (12).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Carolina's matchup with the Falcons.
  • Against the spread, Atlanta is 4-8-0 this season.
  • The Falcons have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in six chances).
  • Atlanta has hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Falcons score 3.1 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Panthers allow (21.1).
  • Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team puts up more than 21.1 points.
  • The Falcons rack up 25.4 more yards per game (316.3) than the Panthers give up per outing (290.9).
  • When Atlanta churns out over 290.9 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • This season the Falcons have turned the ball over 19 times, five more than the Panthers' takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

  • Carolina has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-4 overall there, this year.
  • The Panthers have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • This year, in six home games, Carolina has gone over the total twice.
  • The average point total in Panthers home games this season is 44.3 points, 1.8 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).
  • Atlanta is 4-2 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, in away games.
  • The Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point underdogs or more away from home.
  • In three of six away games this season, Atlanta has hit the over.
  • This season, Falcons away games average 48.4 points, 5.9 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.