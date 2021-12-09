Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota

Author:

Before placing any bets on Chase Claypool's player prop bets for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 14 matchup sees Claypool's Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) square off against the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Claypool has caught 39 passes on 72 targets for 660 yards and one touchdown, averaging 55.0 yards per game.
  • Claypool has been the target of 72 of his team's 466 passing attempts this season, or 15.5% of the target share.
  • Claypool (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have thrown the ball in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • The Vikings have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 271.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The Vikings' defense is 23rd in the league, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Ravens last week, Claypool was targeted three times and picked up 52 yards on two receptions.
  • Claypool's 20 targets have resulted in 10 grabs for 227 yards (75.7 ypg) in his last three games.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chase Claypool

72

15.5%

39

660

1

9

14.3%

Diontae Johnson

120

25.8%

76

914

6

12

19.0%

Najee Harris

72

15.5%

57

387

2

11

17.5%

Pat Freiermuth

57

12.2%

43

353

6

15

23.8%

