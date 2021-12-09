Publish date:
Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Claypool has caught 39 passes on 72 targets for 660 yards and one touchdown, averaging 55.0 yards per game.
- Claypool has been the target of 72 of his team's 466 passing attempts this season, or 15.5% of the target share.
- Claypool (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have thrown the ball in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- The Vikings have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 271.3 yards per game through the air.
- The Vikings' defense is 23rd in the league, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Ravens last week, Claypool was targeted three times and picked up 52 yards on two receptions.
- Claypool's 20 targets have resulted in 10 grabs for 227 yards (75.7 ypg) in his last three games.
Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chase Claypool
72
15.5%
39
660
1
9
14.3%
Diontae Johnson
120
25.8%
76
914
6
12
19.0%
Najee Harris
72
15.5%
57
387
2
11
17.5%
Pat Freiermuth
57
12.2%
43
353
6
15
23.8%
