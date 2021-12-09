Before placing any bets on Chase Claypool's player prop bets for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 14 matchup sees Claypool's Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) square off against the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Claypool has caught 39 passes on 72 targets for 660 yards and one touchdown, averaging 55.0 yards per game.

Claypool has been the target of 72 of his team's 466 passing attempts this season, or 15.5% of the target share.

Claypool (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have thrown the ball in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Minnesota

The Vikings have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 271.3 yards per game through the air.

The Vikings' defense is 23rd in the league, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Ravens last week, Claypool was targeted three times and picked up 52 yards on two receptions.

Claypool's 20 targets have resulted in 10 grabs for 227 yards (75.7 ypg) in his last three games.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chase Claypool 72 15.5% 39 660 1 9 14.3% Diontae Johnson 120 25.8% 76 914 6 12 19.0% Najee Harris 72 15.5% 57 387 2 11 17.5% Pat Freiermuth 57 12.2% 43 353 6 15 23.8%

