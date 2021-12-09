An NFL Week 14 matchup features the San Francisco 49ers (6-6) playing the Cincinnati Bengals (7-5).

Odds for 49ers vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

San Francisco's games this season have gone over 48.5 points six of 12 times.

So far this season, 50% of Cincinnati's games (6/12) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 48.5.

The two teams combine to average 52.9 points per game, 4.4 more than the total in this contest.

The 45.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.0 fewer than the 48.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in 49ers games this season is 47.0, 1.5 points fewer than Sunday's total of 48.5.

In 2021, games involving the Bengals have averaged a total of 46.5 points, 2.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the 49ers have an against the spread record of 4-6 in their 10 games as a favorite of 2 points or more.

San Francisco's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).

The 49ers average 3.0 more points per game (25.3) than the Bengals allow (22.3).

San Francisco is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 22.3 points.

The 49ers average only 15.7 more yards per game (365.1) than the Bengals allow per outing (349.4).

In games that San Francisco picks up more than 349.4 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over one more time (18 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (17) this season.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati is 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Bengals are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 2 points or more this season.

Cincinnati has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Bengals score 27.6 points per game, 4.4 more than the 49ers give up (23.2).

Cincinnati is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team records more than 23.2 points.

The Bengals collect 36.2 more yards per game (355.6) than the 49ers allow per outing (319.4).

When Cincinnati amasses more than 319.4 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over five more times (19 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

Cincinnati has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-3 overall there, this year.

At home, as 2-point underdogs or more, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-3).

This season, Cincinnati has hit the over in four of six home games.

This season, Bengals home games average 47.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).

San Francisco is 4-2 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, on the road.

The 49ers are 3-2 ATS as 2-point favorites or more away from home.

In three of six away games this season, San Francisco has hit the over.

The average total in 49ers away games this season is 45.6 points, 2.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48.5).

