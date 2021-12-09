Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Cleveland Browns (6-6) have an AFC North matchup in Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens (8-4).

Odds for Browns vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

  • Cleveland's games this season have gone over 42.5 points six of 13 times.
  • Baltimore's games have gone over 42.5 points in five of 14 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.7, is 2.2 points more than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 44 points per game, 1.5 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Browns and their opponents have scored an average of 46.7 points per game in 2021, 4.2 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Ravens have averaged a total of 47.6 points, 5.1 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Cleveland has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Browns have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Cleveland's games this year have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).
  • The Browns put up 21.2 points per game, comparable to the 21.7 per contest the Ravens surrender.
  • Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.7 points.
  • The Browns rack up just 2.6 fewer yards per game (354.1) than the Ravens allow per contest (356.7).
  • Cleveland is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team totals more than 356.7 yards.
  • The Browns have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (10).
  • Baltimore has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Ravens won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
  • Baltimore has gone over the point total in 35.7% of its opportunities this season (five times over 14 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Ravens put up just 1.2 more points per game (23.5) than the Browns give up (22.3).
  • Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team scores more than 22.3 points.
  • The Ravens collect 72.3 more yards per game (387.9) than the Browns allow (315.6).
  • Baltimore is 3-7 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team piles up over 315.6 yards.
  • This season the Ravens have turned the ball over 18 times, four more than the Browns' takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Cleveland has two wins against the spread and is 4-2 overall.
  • At home, as 2.5-point favorites or greater, the Browns have one win ATS (1-4).
  • In six home games this season, Cleveland has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in Browns home games this season is 44.6 points, 2.1 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).
  • Away from home, Baltimore has two wins against the spread and is 3-4 overall.
  • On the road, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-5) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.
  • Baltimore has hit the over once in seven away games this year.
  • This season, Ravens away games average 45.9 points, 3.4 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

