The Cleveland Browns (6-6) have an AFC North matchup in Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens (8-4).

Odds for Browns vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

Cleveland's games this season have gone over 42.5 points six of 13 times.

Baltimore's games have gone over 42.5 points in five of 14 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.7, is 2.2 points more than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 44 points per game, 1.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The Browns and their opponents have scored an average of 46.7 points per game in 2021, 4.2 more than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Ravens have averaged a total of 47.6 points, 5.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Browns have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Cleveland's games this year have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).

The Browns put up 21.2 points per game, comparable to the 21.7 per contest the Ravens surrender.

Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.7 points.

The Browns rack up just 2.6 fewer yards per game (354.1) than the Ravens allow per contest (356.7).

Cleveland is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team totals more than 356.7 yards.

The Browns have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (10).

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

This season, the Ravens won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Baltimore has gone over the point total in 35.7% of its opportunities this season (five times over 14 games with a set point total).

This season the Ravens put up just 1.2 more points per game (23.5) than the Browns give up (22.3).

Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team scores more than 22.3 points.

The Ravens collect 72.3 more yards per game (387.9) than the Browns allow (315.6).

Baltimore is 3-7 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team piles up over 315.6 yards.

This season the Ravens have turned the ball over 18 times, four more than the Browns' takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Cleveland has two wins against the spread and is 4-2 overall.

At home, as 2.5-point favorites or greater, the Browns have one win ATS (1-4).

In six home games this season, Cleveland has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Browns home games this season is 44.6 points, 2.1 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

Away from home, Baltimore has two wins against the spread and is 3-4 overall.

On the road, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-5) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

Baltimore has hit the over once in seven away games this year.

This season, Ravens away games average 45.9 points, 3.4 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

