December 9, 2021
Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Washington Football Team (6-6) will attempt to keep their four-game winning run alive in a Week 14 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (8-4).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Washington

Over/under insights

  • Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in seven of 13 games this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of Washington's games (6/12) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 47.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 49.9 points per game, 2.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 47.1 points per game, 0.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 51.7 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 47.5 over/under in this game is 0.9 points above the 46.6 average total in Football Team games this season.
  • Dallas has played 12 games, with nine wins against the spread.
  • The Cowboys are 4-3 ATS when favored by 4 points or more this season.
  • Dallas' games this year have hit the over in 46.2% of its opportunities (six times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Cowboys score 4.6 more points per game (29.4) than the Football Team give up (24.8).
  • Dallas is 7-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.8 points.
  • The Cowboys collect 61.1 more yards per game (416.3) than the Football Team give up per matchup (355.2).
  • In games that Dallas piles up more than 355.2 yards, the team is 9-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
  • The Cowboys have turned the ball over four more times (16 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (12) this season.
  • Against the spread, Washington is 5-7-0 this season.
  • The Football Team have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 4 points or more (in five chances).
  • Washington's games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
  • The Football Team rack up just 1.8 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Cowboys give up (22.3).
  • Washington is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team notches more than 22.3 points.
  • The Football Team collect 345.6 yards per game, 26.9 fewer yards than the 372.5 the Cowboys give up.
  • When Washington totals more than 372.5 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Football Team have 17 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 23 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Washington has two wins against the spread, and is 3-3 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, as 4-point underdogs or more, the Football Team are winless ATS (0-1).
  • In six home games this year, Washington has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Football Team home games average 47.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).
  • Dallas is 5-1 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, in away games.
  • The Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4-point favorites or more on the road.
  • This year, in six away games, Dallas has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Cowboys away games average 51.6 points, 4.1 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).

