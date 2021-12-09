The Washington Football Team (6-6) will attempt to keep their four-game winning run alive in a Week 14 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (8-4).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in seven of 13 games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Washington's games (6/12) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 47.5.

The two teams combine to score 49.9 points per game, 2.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 47.1 points per game, 0.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 51.7 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 47.5 over/under in this game is 0.9 points above the 46.6 average total in Football Team games this season.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas has played 12 games, with nine wins against the spread.

The Cowboys are 4-3 ATS when favored by 4 points or more this season.

Dallas' games this year have hit the over in 46.2% of its opportunities (six times in 13 games with a set point total).

This year, the Cowboys score 4.6 more points per game (29.4) than the Football Team give up (24.8).

Dallas is 7-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.8 points.

The Cowboys collect 61.1 more yards per game (416.3) than the Football Team give up per matchup (355.2).

In games that Dallas piles up more than 355.2 yards, the team is 9-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over four more times (16 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Dallas' matchup with Washington.

Washington stats and trends

Against the spread, Washington is 5-7-0 this season.

The Football Team have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 4 points or more (in five chances).

Washington's games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Football Team rack up just 1.8 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Cowboys give up (22.3).

Washington is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team notches more than 22.3 points.

The Football Team collect 345.6 yards per game, 26.9 fewer yards than the 372.5 the Cowboys give up.

When Washington totals more than 372.5 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Football Team have 17 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 23 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Washington has two wins against the spread, and is 3-3 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 4-point underdogs or more, the Football Team are winless ATS (0-1).

In six home games this year, Washington has hit the over twice.

This season, Football Team home games average 47.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).

Dallas is 5-1 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, in away games.

The Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4-point favorites or more on the road.

This year, in six away games, Dallas has gone over the total twice.

This season, Cowboys away games average 51.6 points, 4.1 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.