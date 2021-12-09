The Denver Broncos (6-6) and Detroit Lions (1-10-1) will face each other in Week 14 of the NFL season.

Odds for Broncos vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Denver's games this season have gone over 42 points four of 12 times.

Detroit's games have gone over 42 points in six of 13 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 36.7, is 5.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.5 more than the 42 over/under in this contest.

Broncos games this season feature an average total of 44.3 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 46.1 points, 4.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Broncos won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.

Denver's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of 12 opportunities (16.7%).

This year, the Broncos put up 6.5 fewer points per game (19.8) than the Lions surrender (26.3).

Denver is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.3 points.

The Broncos collect 37.0 fewer yards per game (343.9) than the Lions give up per matchup (380.9).

Denver is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out over 380.9 yards.

This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over 15 times, one more than the Lions' takeaways (14).

Lions stats and trends

In Detroit's 12 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.

The Lions have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games when underdogs by 8.5 points or more this season.

Detroit's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 13 opportunities (30.8%).

This year the Lions put up just 1.3 fewer points per game (16.9) than the Broncos surrender (18.2).

When Detroit puts up more than 18.2 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Lions average 310.9 yards per game, only 14.6 fewer than the 325.5 the Broncos give up.

When Detroit churns out over 325.5 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Lions have turned the ball over two more times (16 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

Denver is 3-3 against the spread, and 3-3 overall, at home.

The Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 8.5-point favorites or more at home.

This season, in six home games, Denver has gone over the total once.

This season, Broncos home games average 44.6 points, 2.6 more than this outing's over/under (42).

Detroit is 4-2 against the spread, and 0-5-1 overall, in away games.

Detroit has gone over the total once in six road games this year.

This season, Lions away games average 45.6 points, 3.6 more than this matchup's over/under (42).

