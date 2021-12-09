Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Denver Broncos (6-6) and Detroit Lions (1-10-1) will face each other in Week 14 of the NFL season.

Odds for Broncos vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Denver's games this season have gone over 42 points four of 12 times.
  • Detroit's games have gone over 42 points in six of 13 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 36.7, is 5.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.5 more than the 42 over/under in this contest.
  • Broncos games this season feature an average total of 44.3 points, a number 2.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 46.1 points, 4.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Denver is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Broncos won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.
  • Denver's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of 12 opportunities (16.7%).
  • This year, the Broncos put up 6.5 fewer points per game (19.8) than the Lions surrender (26.3).
  • Denver is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.3 points.
  • The Broncos collect 37.0 fewer yards per game (343.9) than the Lions give up per matchup (380.9).
  • Denver is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out over 380.9 yards.
  • This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over 15 times, one more than the Lions' takeaways (14).
  • In Detroit's 12 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.
  • The Lions have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games when underdogs by 8.5 points or more this season.
  • Detroit's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 13 opportunities (30.8%).
  • This year the Lions put up just 1.3 fewer points per game (16.9) than the Broncos surrender (18.2).
  • When Detroit puts up more than 18.2 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Lions average 310.9 yards per game, only 14.6 fewer than the 325.5 the Broncos give up.
  • When Detroit churns out over 325.5 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
  • The Lions have turned the ball over two more times (16 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Denver is 3-3 against the spread, and 3-3 overall, at home.
  • The Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 8.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • This season, in six home games, Denver has gone over the total once.
  • This season, Broncos home games average 44.6 points, 2.6 more than this outing's over/under (42).
  • Detroit is 4-2 against the spread, and 0-5-1 overall, in away games.
  • Detroit has gone over the total once in six road games this year.
  • This season, Lions away games average 45.6 points, 3.6 more than this matchup's over/under (42).

