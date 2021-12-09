Before placing any bets on Diontae Johnson's player prop betting options for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) meet the Minnesota Vikings (5-7) in Week 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson's 914 receiving yards (76.2 per game) are a team high. He has 76 catches (120 targets) and six touchdowns.

Johnson has been the target of 25.8% (120 total) of his team's 466 passing attempts this season.

Johnson has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 19.0% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have thrown the ball in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Vikings.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 9 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Minnesota

The Vikings are allowing 271.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

With 21 passing TDs conceded this season, the Vikings defense is ranked 23rd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Ravens, Johnson was targeted 11 times, totaling 105 yards on eight receptions while scoring two touchdowns.

Johnson's stat line over his last three outings includes 24 grabs for 301 yards and three touchdowns. He put up 100.3 yards per game, and was targeted 38 times.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 120 25.8% 76 914 6 12 19.0% Chase Claypool 72 15.5% 39 660 1 9 14.3% Najee Harris 72 15.5% 57 387 2 11 17.5% Pat Freiermuth 57 12.2% 43 353 6 15 23.8%

Powered By Data Skrive