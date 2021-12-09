The Green Bay Packers (9-3) face an NFC North matchup in Week 14 versus the Chicago Bears (4-8).

Odds for Packers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Green Bay's games this season have gone over 43.5 points seven of 12 times.

In 30.8% of Chicago's games this season (4/13), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 43.5.

Sunday's total is 3.1 points higher than the combined 40.4 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 44.1 points per game, 0.6 more than this contest's over/under.

Packers games this season feature an average total of 48.3 points, a number 4.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 43.5 over/under in this game is 0.2 points higher than the 43.3 average total in Bears games this season.

Packers stats and trends

In Green Bay's 12 games this season, it has 10 wins against the spread.

The Packers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 11.5 points or more.

Green Bay's games this year have hit the over on four of 12 set point totals (33.3%).

This year, the Packers average just 0.3 fewer points per game (23.6) than the Bears allow (23.9).

When Green Bay puts up more than 23.9 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Packers rack up 27.1 more yards per game (355.0) than the Bears allow per contest (327.9).

Green Bay is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team piles up over 327.9 yards.

This year, the Packers have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Bears have takeaways (11).

Bears stats and trends

Chicago has played 12 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Bears have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 11.5 points or more.

Chicago has hit the over in 30.8% of its opportunities this year (four times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Bears score 3.4 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Packers allow (20.2).

Chicago is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team puts up more than 20.2 points.

The Bears rack up 298.8 yards per game, 22.9 fewer yards than the 321.7 the Packers allow.

Chicago is 2-6 against the spread and 2-5 overall when the team totals over 321.7 yards.

This season the Bears have turned the ball over 19 times, while the Packers have forced 19 turnovers.

Home and road insights

Green Bay has covered the spread every time, and is 5-0 overall, at home this season.

The Packers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 11.5-point favorites or greater at home.

Green Bay has gone over the total twice in five home games this year.

This season, Packers home games average 47.9 points, 4.4 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

Away from home, Chicago has two wins against the spread and is 3-4 overall.

In seven away games this season, Chicago has hit the over twice.

This season, Bears away games average 44.3 points, 0.8 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

