Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Green Bay Packers (9-3) face an NFC North matchup in Week 14 versus the Chicago Bears (4-8).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Packers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay's games this season have gone over 43.5 points seven of 12 times.
  • In 30.8% of Chicago's games this season (4/13), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 43.5.
  • Sunday's total is 3.1 points higher than the combined 40.4 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 44.1 points per game, 0.6 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Packers games this season feature an average total of 48.3 points, a number 4.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 43.5 over/under in this game is 0.2 points higher than the 43.3 average total in Bears games this season.
  • In Green Bay's 12 games this season, it has 10 wins against the spread.
  • The Packers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 11.5 points or more.
  • Green Bay's games this year have hit the over on four of 12 set point totals (33.3%).
  • This year, the Packers average just 0.3 fewer points per game (23.6) than the Bears allow (23.9).
  • When Green Bay puts up more than 23.9 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
  • The Packers rack up 27.1 more yards per game (355.0) than the Bears allow per contest (327.9).
  • Green Bay is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team piles up over 327.9 yards.
  • This year, the Packers have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Bears have takeaways (11).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Green Bay's matchup with the Bears.
  • Chicago has played 12 games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Bears have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 11.5 points or more.
  • Chicago has hit the over in 30.8% of its opportunities this year (four times in 13 games with a set point total).
  • The Bears score 3.4 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Packers allow (20.2).
  • Chicago is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team puts up more than 20.2 points.
  • The Bears rack up 298.8 yards per game, 22.9 fewer yards than the 321.7 the Packers allow.
  • Chicago is 2-6 against the spread and 2-5 overall when the team totals over 321.7 yards.
  • This season the Bears have turned the ball over 19 times, while the Packers have forced 19 turnovers.

Home and road insights

  • Green Bay has covered the spread every time, and is 5-0 overall, at home this season.
  • The Packers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 11.5-point favorites or greater at home.
  • Green Bay has gone over the total twice in five home games this year.
  • This season, Packers home games average 47.9 points, 4.4 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).
  • Away from home, Chicago has two wins against the spread and is 3-4 overall.
  • In seven away games this season, Chicago has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Bears away games average 44.3 points, 0.8 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.