Justin Jefferson has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. Jefferson's Minnesota Vikings (5-7) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) hit the field in Week 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has 78 catches (112 targets) and paces the Vikings with 1,209 receiving yards (100.8 ypg) plus seven touchdowns.

So far this season, 24.9% of the 450 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.

With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 26.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have thrown the football in 58.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 7 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

The 252.0 passing yards the Steelers yield per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Steelers have allowed 17 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Lions, Jefferson caught 11 passes for 182 yards (16.5 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown while being targeted 14 times.

Jefferson's 23 receptions over his last three outings are good enough for 434 yards (144.7 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 33 times.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 112 24.9% 78 1209 7 15 26.3% Adam Thielen 92 20.4% 64 686 10 12 21.1% Tyler Conklin 64 14.2% 47 469 3 14 24.6% K.J. Osborn 54 12.0% 35 412 3 5 8.8%

