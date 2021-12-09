Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Justin Jefferson has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on FOX. Jefferson's Minnesota Vikings (5-7) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) hit the field in Week 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson has 78 catches (112 targets) and paces the Vikings with 1,209 receiving yards (100.8 ypg) plus seven touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 24.9% of the 450 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.
  • With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 26.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have thrown the football in 58.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

7

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • The 252.0 passing yards the Steelers yield per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Steelers have allowed 17 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Lions, Jefferson caught 11 passes for 182 yards (16.5 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown while being targeted 14 times.
  • Jefferson's 23 receptions over his last three outings are good enough for 434 yards (144.7 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 33 times.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

112

24.9%

78

1209

7

15

26.3%

Adam Thielen

92

20.4%

64

686

10

12

21.1%

Tyler Conklin

64

14.2%

47

469

3

14

24.6%

K.J. Osborn

54

12.0%

35

412

3

5

8.8%

