The Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) will attempt to extend their five-game winning run when they battle the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) in Week 14.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in six of 12 games (50%) this season.

So far this season, 53.8% of Las Vegas' games (7/13) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 47.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.1, is 0.6 points above Sunday's over/under.

The 47.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 0.1 more than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.

The Chiefs and their opponents have scored an average of 53.4 points per game in 2021, 5.9 more than Sunday's total.

The 47.5-point total for this game is 1.0 point below the 48.5 points per game average total in Raiders games this season.

Chiefs stats and trends

In Kansas City's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Chiefs have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.

Kansas City's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).

The Chiefs score just 0.7 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Raiders give up (26.0).

Kansas City is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.0 points.

The Chiefs collect 35.8 more yards per game (391.1) than the Raiders allow per matchup (355.3).

In games that Kansas City picks up more than 355.3 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 10 more times (23 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas is 6-7-0 against the spread this year.

Las Vegas' games this season have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).

The Raiders put up just 1.2 more points per game (22.8) than the Chiefs allow (21.6).

Las Vegas is 6-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 21.6 points.

The Raiders collect only 11.6 more yards per game (379.3) than the Chiefs allow per matchup (367.7).

When Las Vegas totals more than 367.7 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Raiders have 12 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 18 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Kansas City has two wins against the spread, and is 5-2 overall, at home this season.

At home, as 8.5-point favorites or greater, the Chiefs have one win ATS (1-1).

This year, in seven home games, Kansas City has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Chiefs home games this season is 52.6 points, 5.1 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).

This year in away games, Las Vegas is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year, in six road games, Las Vegas has gone over the total twice.

Raiders away games this season average 48.2 total points, 0.7 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).

