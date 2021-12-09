Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) will attempt to extend their five-game winning run when they battle the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) in Week 14.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in six of 12 games (50%) this season.
  • So far this season, 53.8% of Las Vegas' games (7/13) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 47.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.1, is 0.6 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • The 47.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 0.1 more than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Chiefs and their opponents have scored an average of 53.4 points per game in 2021, 5.9 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 47.5-point total for this game is 1.0 point below the 48.5 points per game average total in Raiders games this season.
  • In Kansas City's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Chiefs have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.
  • Kansas City's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).
  • The Chiefs score just 0.7 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Raiders give up (26.0).
  • Kansas City is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.0 points.
  • The Chiefs collect 35.8 more yards per game (391.1) than the Raiders allow per matchup (355.3).
  • In games that Kansas City picks up more than 355.3 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • The Chiefs have turned the ball over 10 more times (23 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (13) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Kansas City's matchup with the Raiders.
  • Las Vegas is 6-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • Las Vegas' games this season have hit the over on six of 13 set point totals (46.2%).
  • The Raiders put up just 1.2 more points per game (22.8) than the Chiefs allow (21.6).
  • Las Vegas is 6-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 21.6 points.
  • The Raiders collect only 11.6 more yards per game (379.3) than the Chiefs allow per matchup (367.7).
  • When Las Vegas totals more than 367.7 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Raiders have 12 giveaways this season, while the Chiefs have 18 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Kansas City has two wins against the spread, and is 5-2 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, as 8.5-point favorites or greater, the Chiefs have one win ATS (1-1).
  • This year, in seven home games, Kansas City has gone over the total twice.
  • The average point total in Chiefs home games this season is 52.6 points, 5.1 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).
  • This year in away games, Las Vegas is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • This year, in six road games, Las Vegas has gone over the total twice.
  • Raiders away games this season average 48.2 total points, 0.7 more than this contest's over/under (47.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.