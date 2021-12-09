Ahead of Thursday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Kirk Cousins and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on FOX. Cousins' Minnesota Vikings (5-7) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) go toe-to-toe in a Week 14 matchup from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cousins has thrown for 3,353 yards (279.4 ypg) on 305-of-446 passing with 25 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 20 times for 75 yards and one touchdown, averaging 6.3 yards per game.

The Vikings have called a pass in 58.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Cousins has thrown 57 passes in the red zone this season, 45.6% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 12 2+ Pass TDs 9 1+ Rush TDs 12

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

In one matchup against the Steelers, Cousins threw for 329 passing yards, 76.5 yards more than his over/under in Thursday's game.

Cousins did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Steelers.

Note: Cousins' stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.

This week Cousins will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (252.0 yards allowed per game).

The Steelers have conceded 17 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Cousins put together a 340-yard performance against the Lions last week, completing 75.0% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.

Cousins has thrown for 919 yards (306.3 ypg), completing 69.2% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 112 24.9% 78 1209 7 15 26.3% Adam Thielen 92 20.4% 64 686 10 12 21.1% Tyler Conklin 64 14.2% 47 469 3 14 24.6%

