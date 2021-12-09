Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Ahead of Thursday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Kirk Cousins and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on FOX. Cousins' Minnesota Vikings (5-7) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1) go toe-to-toe in a Week 14 matchup from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cousins has thrown for 3,353 yards (279.4 ypg) on 305-of-446 passing with 25 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.
  • He's also carried the ball 20 times for 75 yards and one touchdown, averaging 6.3 yards per game.
  • The Vikings have called a pass in 58.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Cousins has thrown 57 passes in the red zone this season, 45.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

5

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

12

2+ Pass TDs

9

1+ Rush TDs

12

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • In one matchup against the Steelers, Cousins threw for 329 passing yards, 76.5 yards more than his over/under in Thursday's game.
  • Cousins did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Steelers.
  • Note: Cousins' stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
  • This week Cousins will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (252.0 yards allowed per game).
  • The Steelers have conceded 17 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Cousins put together a 340-yard performance against the Lions last week, completing 75.0% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.
  • Cousins has thrown for 919 yards (306.3 ypg), completing 69.2% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

112

24.9%

78

1209

7

15

26.3%

Adam Thielen

92

20.4%

64

686

10

12

21.1%

Tyler Conklin

64

14.2%

47

469

3

14

24.6%

