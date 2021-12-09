Publish date:
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cousins has thrown for 3,353 yards (279.4 ypg) on 305-of-446 passing with 25 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.
- He's also carried the ball 20 times for 75 yards and one touchdown, averaging 6.3 yards per game.
- The Vikings have called a pass in 58.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
- Cousins has thrown 57 passes in the red zone this season, 45.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
5
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
12
2+ Pass TDs
9
1+ Rush TDs
12
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- In one matchup against the Steelers, Cousins threw for 329 passing yards, 76.5 yards more than his over/under in Thursday's game.
- Cousins did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Steelers.
- Note: Cousins' stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
- This week Cousins will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (252.0 yards allowed per game).
- The Steelers have conceded 17 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Cousins put together a 340-yard performance against the Lions last week, completing 75.0% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.
- Cousins has thrown for 919 yards (306.3 ypg), completing 69.2% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.
Cousins' Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
112
24.9%
78
1209
7
15
26.3%
Adam Thielen
92
20.4%
64
686
10
12
21.1%
Tyler Conklin
64
14.2%
47
469
3
14
24.6%
