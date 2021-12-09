Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Giants NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

An NFL Week 14 matchup features the Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) hitting the field against the New York Giants (4-8).

Odds for Chargers vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.
  • New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in four of 12 games this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 0.3 points lower than the two team's combined 43.8 points per game average.
  • The 49.1 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 5.6 more than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Chargers games this season is 50.3, 6.8 points above Sunday's over/under of 43.5.
  • The 46.0 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 2.5 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Los Angeles has six wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).
  • The Chargers average 26.2 points per game, 3.4 more than the Giants give up per outing (22.8).
  • When Los Angeles puts up more than 22.8 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Chargers collect 382.1 yards per game, just 16.8 more than the 365.3 the Giants give up per contest.
  • Los Angeles is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team piles up more than 365.3 yards.
  • The Chargers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, four fewer than the Giants have forced (19).
  • In New York's 12 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Giants have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 10 points or more.
  • New York's games this year have hit the over on three of 12 set point totals (25%).
  • This year the Giants put up 8.7 fewer points per game (17.6) than the Chargers allow (26.3).
  • New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 26.3 points.
  • The Giants collect 38.9 fewer yards per game (311.8) than the Chargers give up per contest (350.7).
  • When New York totals more than 350.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • This season the Giants have 15 turnovers, one fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 3-3 overall.
  • This season, in six home games, Los Angeles has hit the over three times.
  • The average point total in Chargers home games this season is 50.9 points, 7.4 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).
  • New York is 3-3 against the spread, and 1-5 overall, in away games.
  • In three of six road games this season, New York has hit the over.
  • Giants away games this season average 46.5 total points, 3.0 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

