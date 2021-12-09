An NFL Week 14 matchup features the Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) hitting the field against the New York Giants (4-8).

Odds for Chargers vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.

New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in four of 12 games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 0.3 points lower than the two team's combined 43.8 points per game average.

The 49.1 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 5.6 more than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Chargers games this season is 50.3, 6.8 points above Sunday's over/under of 43.5.

The 46.0 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 2.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles has six wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

Los Angeles' games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).

The Chargers average 26.2 points per game, 3.4 more than the Giants give up per outing (22.8).

When Los Angeles puts up more than 22.8 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Chargers collect 382.1 yards per game, just 16.8 more than the 365.3 the Giants give up per contest.

Los Angeles is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team piles up more than 365.3 yards.

The Chargers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, four fewer than the Giants have forced (19).

Giants stats and trends

In New York's 12 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Giants have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 10 points or more.

New York's games this year have hit the over on three of 12 set point totals (25%).

This year the Giants put up 8.7 fewer points per game (17.6) than the Chargers allow (26.3).

New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 26.3 points.

The Giants collect 38.9 fewer yards per game (311.8) than the Chargers give up per contest (350.7).

When New York totals more than 350.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This season the Giants have 15 turnovers, one fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 3-3 overall.

This season, in six home games, Los Angeles has hit the over three times.

The average point total in Chargers home games this season is 50.9 points, 7.4 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

New York is 3-3 against the spread, and 1-5 overall, in away games.

In three of six road games this season, New York has hit the over.

Giants away games this season average 46.5 total points, 3.0 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

